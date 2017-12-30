HT-Nielsen top 10: Book on Tesla CEO Elon Musk new entrant on nonfiction list
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Dec 30, 2017 13:02 IST
Dan Brown’s Origin continues to be at the top spot on the bestselling fiction list this week, followed by Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl and Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist. Savi Sharma’s Everyone Has a Story is at number four and Jeffery Archer’s new short story collection at the fifth spot.
Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind is at number one in the non-fiction category. Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich is at number two, followed by Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens and Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I Do. A new entrant this week, Ashlee Vance’s book Elon Musk: How the Billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is Shaping our Future is at number five.
- Origin: Robert Langdon Book 5
Dan Brown
- One Indian Girl
Chetan Bhagat
- The Alchemist
Paulo Coelho,
- Everyone Has a Story
Savi Sharma
- Tell Tale
Jeffrey Archer
- The Boy with a Broken Heart
Durjoy Datta
- This is Not Your Story
Savi Sharma
- The Rooster Bar
John Grisham
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila: Ram Chandra Series
Amish Tripathi
- The Boy Who Loved
Durjoy Datta
- The Power of your Subconscious Mind
Dr. Joseph Murphy
- Think and Grow Rich,Napoleon Hill
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
Yuval Noah Harari
- I Do What I Do, Raghuram G. Rajan
- Elon Musk: How the Billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is Shaping our F
Ashlee Vance
- The Perils of Being Moderately Famous
Soha Ali Khan
- Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Bet
Satya Nadella
- The Intelligent Investor
Benjamin Graham
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
Sadhguru
- The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
Robin S. Sharma
Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, comes first again on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Parts One and Two (Special Rehearsal Edition), and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. At number four and five are Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune and John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (book 12), Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child-Parts One and Two (Special Rehears)
J. K. Rowling & Jack & Tiffany Thorne
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
J. K. Rowling
- The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy)
Geronimo Stilton
- Turtles All the Way Down
John Green
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
Traditional
- 365 Bedtime Stories
Traditional
- The Best of Panchatantra
Rungeen Singh
- The Blue Umbrella
Ruskin Bond
- The Best of Jataka Tales
Rungeen Singh
365 Panchatantra Stories is at top on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing. 365 Bedtime Stories is at number two, followed by Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra, Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Jataka Tales.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more
-
Dec 30, 2017 09:46 IST
-
Dec 30, 2017 13:55 IST