HT-Nielsen top 10: Book on Tesla CEO Elon Musk new entrant on nonfiction list

Dan Brown’s Origin continues to be at the top spot on the bestselling fiction list this week, followed by Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl and Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist. Savi Sharma’s Everyone Has a Story is at number four and Jeffery Archer’s new short story collection at the fifth spot.

Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind is at number one in the non-fiction category. Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich is at number two, followed by Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens and Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I Do. A new entrant this week, Ashlee Vance’s book Elon Musk: How the Billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is Shaping our Future is at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, comes first again on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Parts One and Two (Special Rehearsal Edition), and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. At number four and five are Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune and John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down.