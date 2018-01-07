HT-Nielsen top 10: Dan Brown’s Origin still on top on the bestselling fiction list
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Jan 07, 2018 10:36 IST
Dan Brown’s Origin is still in the lead on the bestselling fiction list this week, followed by Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist and Savi Sharma’s This is Not Your Story. Savi Sharma’s Everyone Has a Story and Amish Tripathi’s Sita are at number four and five.
- Origin: Robert Langdon Book 5
Dan Brown
- The Alchemist
Paulo Coelho,
- This is Not Your Story
Savi Sharma
- Everyone Has a Story
Savi Sharma
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila: Ram Chandra Series
Amish Tripathi
- The Boy with a Broken Heart
Durjoy Datta
- One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat
- Tell Tale, Jeffrey Archer
- The Ministry of Utmost Happiness
Arundhati Roy
- The Rooster Bar
John Grisham
- The Power of your Subconscious Mind
Dr. Joseph Murphy
- Think and Grow Rich,Napoleon Hill
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
Yuval Noah Harari
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
Sadhguru
- How to Win Friends and Influence People
Dale Carnegie
- I Do What I Do, Raghuram G. Rajan
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
Mark Manson
- The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
Robin S. Sharma
- The Secret Byrne, Rhonda
- Elon Musk: How the Billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is Shaping our F
Ashlee Vance
Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to rule the non-fiction list. Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich is at number two, followed by Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens and Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy. Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People is at number five.
Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top spot on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down and JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune is at number four and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number five.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (book 12), Jeff Kinney
- Turtles All the Way Down
John Green
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
J. K. Rowling
- The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy)
Geronimo Stilton
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
J. K. Rowling
- 365 Bedtime Stories
Traditional
- Great Stories for Children
Ruskin Bond
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
Traditional
- The Best of Panchatantra
Rungeen Singh
- The Blue Umbrella
Ruskin Bond
365 Bedtime Stories is at number one on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing. Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children is at number two and 365 Panchatantra Stories at number three. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra takes the fourth spot, followed by Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella.
