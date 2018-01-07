HT-Nielsen top 10: Dan Brown’s Origin still on top on the bestselling fiction list

Dan Brown’s Origin is still in the lead on the bestselling fiction list this week, followed by Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist and Savi Sharma’s This is Not Your Story. Savi Sharma’s Everyone Has a Story and Amish Tripathi’s Sita are at number four and five.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles Origin: Robert Langdon Book 5

Dan Brown

Dan Brown The Alchemist

Paulo Coelho,

Paulo Coelho, This is Not Your Story

Savi Sharma

Savi Sharma Everyone Has a Story

Savi Sharma

Savi Sharma Sita: Warrior of Mithila: Ram Chandra Series

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi The Boy with a Broken Heart

Durjoy Datta

Durjoy Datta One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat Tell Tale, Jeffrey Archer

Jeffrey Archer The Ministry of Utmost Happiness

Arundhati Roy

Arundhati Roy The Rooster Bar

John Grisham Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles The Power of your Subconscious Mind

Dr. Joseph Murphy

Dr. Joseph Murphy Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill

Napoleon Hill Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy

Sadhguru

Sadhguru How to Win Friends and Influence People

Dale Carnegie

Dale Carnegie I Do What I Do, Raghuram G. Rajan

Raghuram G. Rajan The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck

Mark Manson

Mark Manson The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari

Robin S. Sharma

Robin S. Sharma The Secret Byrne, Rhonda

Rhonda Elon Musk: How the Billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is Shaping our F

Ashlee Vance

Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to rule the non-fiction list. Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich is at number two, followed by Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens and Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy. Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People is at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top spot on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down and JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune is at number four and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number five.