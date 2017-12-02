HT-Nielsen Top 10: Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, tops children’s list

Dan Brown’s Origin still holds the top spot on the list of bestselling fiction, followed by Amish Tripathi’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila and Jeffery Archer’s new collection of short stories Tell Tale. Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist is at number four and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl at number five.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles Origin: (Robert Langdon Book 5),

Dan Brown

Dan Brown Sita: The Warrior of Mithila,

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi Tell Tale, Jeffrey Archer

Jeffrey Archer The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho One Indian Girl,

Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat This is Not Your Story, Savi Sharma

Savi Sharma The Rooster Bar, John Grisham

John Grisham Scion of Ikshvaku, Amish

Amish The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

Arundhati Roy The Boy Who Loved, Durjoy Datta Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles The Power of your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy

Dr Joseph Murphy Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill

Napoleon Hill I Do What I Do, Raghuram G. Rajan

Raghuram G. Rajan The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, Robin S.Sharma

Robin S.Sharma Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Bet, Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella The Secret, Rhonda Byrne

Rhonda Byrne Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru

Sadhguru The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

Mark Manson Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna

Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to top the non-fiction category this week as well. Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich is at the second spot and Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I Do is at number three. Robin S Sharma’s The Monk Who Sold His Ferrarri is a new entrant at number four, followed by Satya Nadella’s Hit Refresh at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, holds the top spot on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers. John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down has risen to number two from its last week’s fourth position. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is at number three, followed by Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune and Peppa Pig: Little Library.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- International Publisher Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (Book 12)

Turtles All the Way Down, John Green

John Green Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy

Peppa Pig: Little Library Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- Indian Publisher Timeless Tales from Panchatantra , Om Books

, Om Books The Best of Tenali Raman, Rungeen Singh

Rungeen Singh 365 Bedtime Stories

365 Pancharantra Stories

365 Tales of Indian Mythology

Timeless Tales from Panchatantra is at the number one position on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing this week as well. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman is at number two and 365 Bedtime Stories is at number three. The fourth spot is held by 365 Panchatantra Stories, followed by 365 Tales of Indian Mythology.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more