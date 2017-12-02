HT-Nielsen Top 10: Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, tops children’s list
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Dec 02, 2017 08:52 IST
Dan Brown’s Origin still holds the top spot on the list of bestselling fiction, followed by Amish Tripathi’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila and Jeffery Archer’s new collection of short stories Tell Tale. Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist is at number four and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl at number five.
- Origin: (Robert Langdon Book 5),
Dan Brown
- Sita: The Warrior of Mithila,
Amish Tripathi
- Tell Tale, Jeffrey Archer
- The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
- One Indian Girl,
Chetan Bhagat
- This is Not Your Story, Savi Sharma
- The Rooster Bar, John Grisham
- Scion of Ikshvaku, Amish
- The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
- The Boy Who Loved, Durjoy Datta
- The Power of your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy
- Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill
- I Do What I Do, Raghuram G. Rajan
- The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, Robin S.Sharma
- Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Bet, Satya Nadella
- The Secret, Rhonda Byrne
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari
- Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna
Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to top the non-fiction category this week as well. Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich is at the second spot and Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I Do is at number three. Robin S Sharma’s The Monk Who Sold His Ferrarri is a new entrant at number four, followed by Satya Nadella’s Hit Refresh at number five.
Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, holds the top spot on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers. John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down has risen to number two from its last week’s fourth position. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is at number three, followed by Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune and Peppa Pig: Little Library.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (Book 12)
- Turtles All the Way Down, John Green
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, J.K. Rowling
- The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy
- Peppa Pig: Little Library
- Timeless Tales from Panchatantra, Om Books
- The Best of Tenali Raman, Rungeen Singh
- 365 Bedtime Stories
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
- 365 Tales of Indian Mythology
Timeless Tales from Panchatantra is at the number one position on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing this week as well. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman is at number two and 365 Bedtime Stories is at number three. The fourth spot is held by 365 Panchatantra Stories, followed by 365 Tales of Indian Mythology.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more