HT-Nielsen Top 10: Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book tops children’s list
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Nov 18, 2017 11:41 IST
Dan Brown’s Origin continues to be at the number one position on the list of bestselling fiction, followed by Amish Tripathi’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila, and Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist. Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl is at number four and John Grisham’s newest novel The Rooster Bar, a new entrant, is at number five.
Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to hold the top spot in the non-fiction category. Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I Do has climbed its way to the second position from the sixth, pushing Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich to the third spot. Satya Nadella’s Hit Refresh is at number four and Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret at number five.
There’s been a coup in the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers. Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, has entered the list and taken the top spot. The topper of the past three weeks, John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down has fallen to the fifth spot. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone are at number two and three, while Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune is at number four.
Timeless Tales from Panchatantra continues to hold the top spot on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing, followed by Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella and Great Stories for Children, and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra and The Best of Tenali Raman.
