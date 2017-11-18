HT-Nielsen Top 10: Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book tops children’s list

Dan Brown’s Origin continues to be at the number one position on the list of bestselling fiction, followed by Amish Tripathi’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila, and Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist. Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl is at number four and John Grisham’s newest novel The Rooster Bar, a new entrant, is at number five.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles Origin: (Robert Langdon Book 5),

Dan Brown

Dan Brown Sita: The Warrior of Mithila,

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho One Indian Girl,

Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat The Rooster Bar, John Grisham

John Grisham Forever is True,

Novoneel Chakraborty

Novoneel Chakraborty The Immortals of Meluha,

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi This Love that Feels Right..., Ravinder Singh

Ravinder Singh Everyone Has a Story, Savi Sharma

Savi Sharma Forever Is a Lie, Novoneel Chakraborty Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles The Power of your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy

Dr Joseph Murphy I Do What I Do, Raghuram G. Rajan

Raghuram G. Rajan Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill

Napoleon Hill Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Bet, Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella The Secret, Rhonda Byrne

Rhonda Byrne Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T Kiyosaki

Robert T Kiyosaki Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru

Sadhguru The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

Mark Manson Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari Three Thousand Stitches: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Lives, Sudha Murty

Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to hold the top spot in the non-fiction category. Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I Do has climbed its way to the second position from the sixth, pushing Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich to the third spot. Satya Nadella’s Hit Refresh is at number four and Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret at number five.

There’s been a coup in the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers. Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, has entered the list and taken the top spot. The topper of the past three weeks, John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down has fallen to the fifth spot. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone are at number two and three, while Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune is at number four.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- International Publisher Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (Book 12)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Parts One and Two (Special Rehearsal Edition)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy

Turtles All the Way Down, John Green Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- Indian Publisher Timeless Tales from Panchatantra , Om Books

, Om Books The Blue Umbrella, Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond The Best of Panchatantra, Rungeen Singh

Rungeen Singh The Best of Tenali Raman, Rungeen Singh

Timeless Tales from Panchatantra continues to hold the top spot on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing, followed by Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella and Great Stories for Children, and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra and The Best of Tenali Raman.

