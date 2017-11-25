HT-Nielsen Top 10: Jeffery Archer’s Tell Tale new entrant on bestselling fiction list
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Nov 25, 2017 13:10 IST
Dan Brown’s Origin is still at the number one position on the list of bestselling fiction, followed by Jeffery Archer’s new collection of short stories Tell Tale, which is a new entrant on the list at number two. Amish Tripathi’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila, and Preeti Shenoy’s A Hundred Little Flames, another new entrant to the list, are at number three and four. Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist is at number five.
- Origin: (Robert Langdon Book 5)
Archer, Jeffrey
- Tell Tale
Archer, Jeffrey
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila
Tripathi, Amish
- A Hundred Little Flames
Shenoy, Preeti
- The Alchemist
Coelho, Paulo
- The Rooster Bar
Grisham, John
- One Indian Girl
Bhagat, Chetan
- This is Not Your Story
Sharma, Savi
- The Ministry of Utmost Happiness
Roy, Arundhati
- To Kill A Mockingbird: 50th Anniv. Edition
Lee, Harper
- The Power of your Subconscious Mind
Murphy, Dr. Joseph
- Think and Grow Rich
Hill, Napoleon
- I Do What I Do
Rajan, Raghuram G.
- Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Better Future...
Nadella, Satya
- The Secret
Byrne, Rhonda
- The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
Sharma, Robin S.
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
Manson, Mark
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
Sadhguru
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
Harari, Yuval Noah
- How to Win Friends and Influence People
Carnegie, Dale
Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to hold the top spot in the non-fiction category. Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich has managed to wrest the second spot back and pushed Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I Do to the third position. Satya Nadella’s Hit Refresh is at number four and Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret at number five.
Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top spot on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers. Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune is at number two, followed by Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number five.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (book 12)
Kinney, Jeff
- The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy)
Stilton, Geronimo
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Rowling, J. K.
- Turtles All the Way Down
Green, John
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Rowling, J. K.
- Timeless Tales from Panchatantra
Traditional
- Great Stories for Children
Bond, Ruskin
- The Best of Tenali Raman
Singh, Rungeen
- 365 Bedtime Stories
Traditional
- The Best of Jataka Tales
Singh, Rungeen
Timeless Tales from Panchatantra continues to hold the top spot on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing, followed by Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman. 365 Bedtime Stories is at number four and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Jataka Tales is at number five.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more