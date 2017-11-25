HT-Nielsen Top 10: Jeffery Archer’s Tell Tale new entrant on bestselling fiction list

Dan Brown’s Origin is still at the number one position on the list of bestselling fiction, followed by Jeffery Archer’s new collection of short stories Tell Tale, which is a new entrant on the list at number two. Amish Tripathi’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila, and Preeti Shenoy’s A Hundred Little Flames, another new entrant to the list, are at number three and four. Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist is at number five.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles Origin: (Robert Langdon Book 5)

Archer, Jeffrey

Archer, Jeffrey Tell Tale

Archer, Jeffrey

Archer, Jeffrey Sita: Warrior of Mithila

Tripathi, Amish

Tripathi, Amish A Hundred Little Flames

Shenoy, Preeti

Shenoy, Preeti The Alchemist

Coelho, Paulo

Coelho, Paulo The Rooster Bar

Grisham, John

Grisham, John One Indian Girl

Bhagat, Chetan

Bhagat, Chetan This is Not Your Story

Sharma, Savi

Sharma, Savi The Ministry of Utmost Happiness

Roy, Arundhati

Roy, Arundhati To Kill A Mockingbird: 50th Anniv. Edition

Lee, Harper Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles The Power of your Subconscious Mind

Murphy, Dr. Joseph

Murphy, Dr. Joseph Think and Grow Rich

Hill, Napoleon

Hill, Napoleon I Do What I Do

Rajan, Raghuram G.

Rajan, Raghuram G. Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Better Future...

Nadella, Satya

Nadella, Satya The Secret

Byrne, Rhonda

Byrne, Rhonda The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari

Sharma, Robin S.

Sharma, Robin S. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck

Manson, Mark

Manson, Mark Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy

Sadhguru

Sadhguru Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

Harari, Yuval Noah

Harari, Yuval Noah How to Win Friends and Influence People

Carnegie, Dale

Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to hold the top spot in the non-fiction category. Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich has managed to wrest the second spot back and pushed Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I Do to the third position. Satya Nadella’s Hit Refresh is at number four and Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top spot on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers. Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune is at number two, followed by Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number five.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - International Publisher Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (book 12)

Kinney, Jeff

Kinney, Jeff The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy)

Stilton, Geronimo

Stilton, Geronimo Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Rowling, J. K.

Rowling, J. K. Turtles All the Way Down

Green, John

Green, John Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Rowling, J. K. Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - Indian Publisher Timeless Tales from Panchatantra

Traditional

Traditional Great Stories for Children

Bond, Ruskin

Bond, Ruskin The Best of Tenali Raman

Singh, Rungeen

Singh, Rungeen 365 Bedtime Stories

Traditional

Traditional The Best of Jataka Tales

Singh, Rungeen

Timeless Tales from Panchatantra continues to hold the top spot on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing, followed by Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman. 365 Bedtime Stories is at number four and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Jataka Tales is at number five.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more