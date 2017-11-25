 HT-Nielsen Top 10: Jeffery Archer’s Tell Tale new entrant on bestselling fiction list | books$bestseller-list | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 25, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

HT-Nielsen Top 10: Jeffery Archer’s Tell Tale new entrant on bestselling fiction list

Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.

books Updated: Nov 25, 2017 13:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Here’s the HT-Nielsen Top 10 list for this week.
Here’s the HT-Nielsen Top 10 list for this week.(Shutterstock)

Dan Brown’s Origin is still at the number one position on the list of bestselling fiction, followed by Jeffery Archer’s new collection of short stories Tell Tale, which is a new entrant on the list at number two. Amish Tripathi’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila, and Preeti Shenoy’s A Hundred Little Flames, another new entrant to the list, are at number three and four. Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist is at number five.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles
  • Origin: (Robert Langdon Book 5)
    Archer, Jeffrey
  • Tell Tale
    Archer, Jeffrey
  • Sita: Warrior of Mithila
    Tripathi, Amish
  • A Hundred Little Flames
    Shenoy, Preeti
  • The Alchemist
    Coelho, Paulo
  • The Rooster Bar
    Grisham, John
  • One Indian Girl
    Bhagat, Chetan
  • This is Not Your Story
    Sharma, Savi
  • The Ministry of Utmost Happiness
    Roy, Arundhati
  • To Kill A Mockingbird: 50th Anniv. Edition
    Lee, Harper
Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles
  • The Power of your Subconscious Mind
    Murphy, Dr. Joseph
  • Think and Grow Rich
    Hill, Napoleon
  • I Do What I Do
    Rajan, Raghuram G.
  • Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Better Future...
    Nadella, Satya
  • The Secret
    Byrne, Rhonda
  • The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
    Sharma, Robin S.
  • The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
    Manson, Mark
  • Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
    Sadhguru
  • Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
    Harari, Yuval Noah
  • How to Win Friends and Influence People
    Carnegie, Dale

Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to hold the top spot in the non-fiction category. Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich has managed to wrest the second spot back and pushed Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I Do to the third position. Satya Nadella’s Hit Refresh is at number four and Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top spot on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers. Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune is at number two, followed by Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number five.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - International Publisher
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (book 12)
    Kinney, Jeff
  • The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy)
    Stilton, Geronimo
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
    Rowling, J. K.
  • Turtles All the Way Down
    Green, John
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
    Rowling, J. K.
Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - Indian Publisher
  • Timeless Tales from Panchatantra
    Traditional
  • Great Stories for Children
    Bond, Ruskin
  • The Best of Tenali Raman
    Singh, Rungeen
  • 365 Bedtime Stories
    Traditional
  • The Best of Jataka Tales
    Singh, Rungeen

Timeless Tales from Panchatantra continues to hold the top spot on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing, followed by Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman. 365 Bedtime Stories is at number four and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Jataka Tales is at number five.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

more from books
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you