HT-Nielsen Top 10 list: John Green rules children’s fiction list for third week

Dan Brown’s new novel Origin is at the number one position again on the list of bestselling fiction, followed by Amish Tripathi’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila, followed by Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. Amish Tripathi’s The Immortals of Meluha is at number five.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles Origin: (Robert Langdon Book 5),

Dan Brown

Dan Brown Sita: The Warrior of Mithila,

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho One Indian Girl,

Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat The Immortals of Meluha,

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi The Ministry of Utmost Happiness,

Arundhati Roy

Arundhati Roy Rebound, Sanil Sachar

Sanil Sachar Everyone Has a Story, Savi Sharma

Savi Sharma The Boy Who Loved, Durjoy Datta

Durjoy Datta Forever is True,

Novoneel Chakraborty Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles The Power of your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy

Dr Joseph Murphy Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill

Napoleon Hill Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari The Secret, Rhonda Byrne

Rhonda Byrne Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T Kiyosaki

Robert T Kiyosaki I Do What I Do, Raghuram G. Rajan

Raghuram G. Rajan Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru

Sadhguru The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

Mark Manson Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Bet, Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella Thinking, Fast and Slow, Daniel Kahneman

Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to hold the top spot in the non-fiction category, followed by Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind. Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret is at number four and Robert T Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad is at number five. Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I Do has slipped from the number three spot to the sixth position this week.

John Green’s novel about OCD, Turtles All The Way Down, continues to rule the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by J K Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Peppa Pig: Little Library. Last week’s second spot holder Terribly Tiny Tales has sunk to number four and Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune is at number five.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- International Publisher Turtles All the Way Down, John Green

John Green Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling Peppa Pig: Little Library

Terribly Tiny Tales

The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- Indian Publisher Timeless Tales from Panchatantra , Om Books

, Om Books The Blue Umbrella, Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond 365 Bedtime Stories

Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond 365 Pancharantra Stories

Timeless Tales from Panchatantra has climbed to the top spot on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing, followed by Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella, 365 Bedtime Stories and Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children. 365 Panchatantra Stories is at number five.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more