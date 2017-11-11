HT-Nielsen Top 10 list: John Green rules children’s fiction list for third week
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Nov 11, 2017 10:41 IST
Dan Brown’s new novel Origin is at the number one position again on the list of bestselling fiction, followed by Amish Tripathi’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila, followed by Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. Amish Tripathi’s The Immortals of Meluha is at number five.
- Origin: (Robert Langdon Book 5),
Dan Brown
- Sita: The Warrior of Mithila,
Amish Tripathi
- The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
- One Indian Girl,
Chetan Bhagat
- The Immortals of Meluha,
Amish Tripathi
- The Ministry of Utmost Happiness,
Arundhati Roy
- Rebound, Sanil Sachar
- Everyone Has a Story, Savi Sharma
- The Boy Who Loved, Durjoy Datta
- Forever is True,
Novoneel Chakraborty
- The Power of your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy
- Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari
- The Secret, Rhonda Byrne
- Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T Kiyosaki
- I Do What I Do, Raghuram G. Rajan
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
- Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Bet, Satya Nadella
- Thinking, Fast and Slow, Daniel Kahneman
Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to hold the top spot in the non-fiction category, followed by Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind. Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret is at number four and Robert T Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad is at number five. Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I Do has slipped from the number three spot to the sixth position this week.
John Green’s novel about OCD, Turtles All The Way Down, continues to rule the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by J K Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Peppa Pig: Little Library. Last week’s second spot holder Terribly Tiny Tales has sunk to number four and Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune is at number five.
- Turtles All the Way Down, John Green
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, J.K. Rowling
- Peppa Pig: Little Library
- Terribly Tiny Tales
- The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy
- Timeless Tales from Panchatantra, Om Books
- The Blue Umbrella, Ruskin Bond
- 365 Bedtime Stories
- Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
Timeless Tales from Panchatantra has climbed to the top spot on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing, followed by Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella, 365 Bedtime Stories and Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children. 365 Panchatantra Stories is at number five.
