HT-Nielsen Top 10: Sudeep Nagarkar, Novoneel Chakraborty new entrants on fiction list

Not much has changed this week in the HT-Nielsen best-seller list for fiction. Amish Tripathi’s Sita is at the number one position, followed by Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl, Arundhati Roy’s The Ministry of Utmost Happiness and Durjoy Datta’s The Boy Who Loved. However, two new titles – Our Story Needs No Filter by Sudeep Nagarkar and Forever is a Lie by Novoneel Chakraborty – are new entrants on the list.
- Sita: The Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi
- One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat
- The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
- The Boy Who Loved, Durjoy Datta
- The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
- Scion of Ikshvaku, Amish Tripathi
- This is Not Your Story, Savi Sharma
- The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi
- Our Story Needs No Filter, Sudeep Nagarkar
- Forever is a Lie, Novoneel Chakraborty
- Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill
- The Power of Your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru
- Pregnancy Notes: Before, During and After, Rujuta Diwekar
- Three Thousand Stiches: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Lives, Sudha Murty
- Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Robert T Kiyosaki
- Wings of Fire: An Autobiography, Arun Tiwari and APJ Abdul Kalam
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind, Yuval Noah Harari
- Thinking, Fast and Slow, Daniel Kahneman
- How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie
In the nonfiction category, Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich has moved up to the top spot from the third. Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind is at number two, followed by Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering. Daniel Kahneman’s book about the human mind, Thinking, Fast and Slow, makes its debut on the list this week at the ninth slot.
There are two newbies on the best-selling children’s books by international publishers: The Ship of Secrets (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy# 10) by Geronimo Stilton and Sudha Murty’s The Magic of the Lost Temple. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is at number one, followed by Sudha Murty’s Grandma’s Bag of Stories and Jeff Kinney’s latest Wimpy Kid offering: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down..
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling
- Grandma’s Bag of Stories, Sudha Murty
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down, Jeff Kinney
- The Ship of Secrets (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy# 10), Geronimo Stilton
- The Magic of the Lost Temple, Sudha Murty
- The Best of Panchatantra, Rungeen Singh
- Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond
- The Best of Tenali Raman, Rungeen Singh
- The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
- 365 Bedtime Stories
Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra is on top in the best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing. Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children is at number two, followed by Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman and Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince.
