HT-Nielsen top 10: The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck new entrant on nonfiction list

Dan Brown’s Origin is at number one position on the bestselling fiction list this week, followed by Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. Durjoy Datta’s The Boy With a Broken Heart is at number four and Amish Tripathi’s Sita at number five.

Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to hold the top spot on the non-fiction list. Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich is still at number two, followed by the Manorama Yearbook 2018 and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens. Mark Manson’s international bestseller The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck is a new entrant on the list at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down and JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number four, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the fifth spot.

365 Bedtime Stories comes first on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra takes the second position, followed by 365 Panchatantra Stories and The Best of Tenali Raman by Rungeen Singh. Arshia Sattar’s Ramayana for Children, a new entrant this week, is at number five.

