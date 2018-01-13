HT-Nielsen top 10: The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck new entrant on nonfiction list
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Jan 13, 2018 10:31 IST
Dan Brown’s Origin is at number one position on the bestselling fiction list this week, followed by Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. Durjoy Datta’s The Boy With a Broken Heart is at number four and Amish Tripathi’s Sita at number five.
- Origin: (Robert Langdon Book 5),
Dan Brown
- The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
- One Indian Girl,
Chetan Bhagat
- The Boy with a Broken Heart, Durjoy Dutta
- Sita: The Warrior of Mithila,
Amish Tripathi
- The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
- Everyone Has a Story, Savi Sharma
- Tell Tale, Jeffrey Archer
- Life is What You Make it, Preeti Shenoy
- This is Not Your Story, Savi Sharma
- The Power of your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy
- Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill
- Manorama Yearbook 2018
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
- Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki
- The Intelligent Investor: The Definitive Book on Value Investing, Benjamin Graham
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru
- The Secret, Rhonda Byrne
- How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie
Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind continues to hold the top spot on the non-fiction list. Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich is still at number two, followed by the Manorama Yearbook 2018 and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens. Mark Manson’s international bestseller The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck is a new entrant on the list at number five.
Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down and JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number four, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the fifth spot.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (Book 12)
- Turtles All the Way Down, John Green
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts I & II
- 365 Bedtime Stories, Om Books
- The Best of Panchatantra, Rungeen Singh
- 365 Pancharantra Stories, Om Books
- The Best of Tenali Raman, Rungeen Singh
- Ramayana for Children, Arshia Sattar
365 Bedtime Stories comes first on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra takes the second position, followed by 365 Panchatantra Stories and The Best of Tenali Raman by Rungeen Singh. Arshia Sattar’s Ramayana for Children, a new entrant this week, is at number five.
