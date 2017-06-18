HT-Nielsen Weekly Top 10 list: Amish’s Sita still leads, Ruskin Bond is kids’ favourite

Top 10 Fiction Titles

Sita: The Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi

The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

The Boy Who Loved, Durjoy Datta

This is Not Your Story, Savi Sharma

The Rise of Sivagami, Baahubali: Before the Beginning, Anand Neelakantan

Scion of Ikshvaku, Amish Tripathi

The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho

Everyone Has a Story, Savi Sharma

The Girl of My Dreams, Durjoy Datta

The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi

Top 10 Nonfiction Titles

Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill

The Power of Your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy

Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru

Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Robert T Kiyosaki

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari

Manorama Yearbook 2017, Mammen Mathew

How to be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life, Lilly Singh

India’s Struggle for Independence 1857-1947, Bipan Chandra

Six Secrets Smart Students Don’t Tell You, Chandan Deshmukh

Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna

Top 5 children’s books/YA (Foreign publishers)

The Dark Prophecy: The Trials of Apollo,Rick Riordan

Thirteen Reasons Why, Jay Asher

Peppa Pig: Little Library



The Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down, Jeff Kinney

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling

Top 5 children’s books/YA (Indian publishers)

Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond

Tinkle Double Digest No 62

Tinkle Double Digest No 44

365 Bedtime Stories

The Blue Umbrella, Ruskin Bond

