HT-Nielsen Weekly Top 10 list: Amish’s Sita still leads, Ruskin Bond is kids’ favourite
Here’s your weekly digest of the bestselling fiction, nonfiction and children’s books.books Updated: Jun 18, 2017 12:34 IST
Top 10 Fiction Titles
Sita: The Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi
The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
The Boy Who Loved, Durjoy Datta
This is Not Your Story, Savi Sharma
The Rise of Sivagami, Baahubali: Before the Beginning, Anand Neelakantan
Scion of Ikshvaku, Amish Tripathi
The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
Everyone Has a Story, Savi Sharma
The Girl of My Dreams, Durjoy Datta
The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi
Top 10 Nonfiction Titles
Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill
The Power of Your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy
Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru
Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Robert T Kiyosaki
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari
Manorama Yearbook 2017, Mammen Mathew
How to be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life, Lilly Singh
India’s Struggle for Independence 1857-1947, Bipan Chandra
Six Secrets Smart Students Don’t Tell You, Chandan Deshmukh
Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna
Top 5 children’s books/YA (Foreign publishers)
The Dark Prophecy: The Trials of Apollo,Rick Riordan
Thirteen Reasons Why, Jay Asher
Peppa Pig: Little Library
The Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down, Jeff Kinney
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling
Top 5 children’s books/YA (Indian publishers)
Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond
Tinkle Double Digest No 62
Tinkle Double Digest No 44
365 Bedtime Stories
The Blue Umbrella, Ruskin Bond
