I’d love to imagine a detective novel in Delhi, says teen author Arjun Chandra Kathpalia

A city is terrorised by the ravages of a serial killer. The nervous mayor ropes in a famous sleuth, Juni Dagger, to solve the vicious puzzle, who sets out on a detective journey laced with humour. Young author Arjun Chandra Kathpalia’s Sherlock-esque debut novel, Juni Dagger: Murders in Meraupatnam, is all this and much more.

“I’m an avid fiction reader. Besides Sherlock, the TV series Mentalist and Agatha Christie’s novels also inspire me,” says the 16-year-old.

The teen author, who has been writing short stories and verses for quite some time now says that writing has always been his passion. “Literature is a field that excites me beyond compare. I even have a blog where I write my creative thoughts. Before I began writing, I used to watch many murder mysteries,” he says.

Talking about his creation, Juni, the private investigator, Arjun says that he is unlike any run-of-the-mill detective. “I’ve taken elements from many detectives of different TV series and personalised them to create Juni. He’s quite like me. He is a foodie like me. Many people might think that he’s a caricature of a detective, but just as Juni loves food he loves his career,” he says. And what does he plan to write next? Like a true Delhiite, he says, “I’d love to write a detective novel based on Delhi.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more