Jaipur Literature Festival Day 1: Here are top 6 sessions you shouldn’t miss

The 10th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival kicks off on Monday in a melee of books, authors, food and music curated from all over the world. But with 30-plus sessions on Day One scattered across the Diggi Palace, it can be a difficult choice for the thousands of people trooping into the city. Here are the top six sessions to look forward to:

• The Keynote address: Gulzar and American poet Anne Waldman come together to deliver the opening address in poetry. Gulzar is one of India’s most beloved poets who has captivated generations not only with his verse but also his songs and prose. Waldman is a performer, writer, scholar and activist who has been active for more than four decades and was connected to the Beat generation poets, especially Ginsberg.

FRONT LAWN (10am)

• Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy: Yogi, mystic and bestselling author Sadhguru is talking about his new book and how he has blended the science of yoga with the quest of inner transformation and well-being of the mind and body.

FRONT LAWN (12:30pm)

• The Enigma of Amma: Popular Tamil author and journalist Vaasanthi talks about the life and times of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who died in December. “She was and continues to be an enigma. We will talk about her life, her actions and what appeared to drive her decisions,” she tells HT.

CHARBAGH (1:40pm)

• The Sellout: Paul Beatty, the first American to have won the Man Booker Prize this year, talks to Meru Gokhale about the caustic satire on politics and racism in his book, the Sellout, and of comedy and controversy, poetry and fiction.

FRONT LAWN (2:30pm)

• Azaadi Mera Brand: Walking Free: Chess champion Anuradha Beniwal tells Swanand Kirkire about her new Hindi book that is making waves, what it takes for a young girl from Haryana to pursue her dreams and the importance of women reclaiming public spaces.

BAITHAK (2:30pm)

• The Legacy of the Left: In 1917, the Bolsheviks overthrew an imperial government in Russia and ushered in a revolution. But 100 years later, has the Left lost its relevance, left behind by an increasingly neoliberal world driven by capitalism? Has it been defeated by the fast-rising right-wing forces and nationalism? Maidul Islam, Mridula Mukherjee and Timothy Garton Ash talk to Patrick French.

FRONT LAWN (3:45pm)

