Jaipur Literature Festival Day 2: Six sessions you shouldn’t miss

The second day of the Jaipur Literature Festival is a power-packed affair with poetry, art, history, politics and economics on the agenda. Here are the top six sessions that any visitor to the five-day event shouldn’t miss on Friday:

1. Look Back in Anger: Hindi writer Ajay Navaria and Rajasthani author Hari Ram Meena talk about literature and the narratives of assertion from Dalit and tribal communities, and expose the histories and hypocrisies inherent in Indian society.

BAITHAK 12.30 pm

2. Kohinoor: Anita Anand and William Dalrymple talk about the efforts and process behind their latest book about the world’s most famous diamond. Using previously untranslated Sanskrit, Persian and Urdu sources along with modern gemology discoveries, the writers reveal a true history stranger, and more violent, than any fiction.

CHARBAGH 11.15am

3. Main Shayar Toh Nahin: The beloved and inimitable Rishi Kapoor talks to Rachel Dwyer about his new book, Khullam Khulla, and shares humour and tidbits about his view of the Hindi film industry.

FRONT LAWN 12.30pm

4. Baahubali: Anand Neelakantan, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli, Prasad Devineni talks about the new prequel to the blockbuster movie, and why Katappa killed Baahubali.

FRONT LAWN 1.40pm

5. Writing Our Times: Manu Joseph and Karan Mahajan talk about the importance and challenges in writing about contemporary society and discuss their new work, both of which are set in the contradictions of modern India.

CHARBAGH:1.40pm

Guests attending the first day of the festival in Jaipur. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo)

6. Of Saffron and the Sangha: The day’s last session also promises to be the most controversial. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologues Dattatreya Hosable and Manmohan Vaidya talk about the organisation’s worldview and increasing sway over political and cultural discourse in India.

CHARBAGH 5.15pm

