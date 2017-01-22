Jaipur Literature Festival Day 4: Six sessions to look forward to

The penultimate day of the Jaipur Literature Festival promises a melee of sessions, ranging from a discussion of foreign policy and the Northeast to an exploration of the psyche of Jack the Ripper. Here are six sessions you should look forward to:

REMEMBERING THE RAJ: Shashi Tharoor and Michael Dwyer discuss the history of the British empire and how it endures even today, through the actions of the postcolonial elites and the celebration of western modernity.

FRONT LAWN, 11.15am

ENGAGING WITH INDIA: THE ‘MARGINS’ AND THE ‘MAINLAND’: Dhruba Jyoti Bora, Sanjoy Hazarika and Teresa Rehman talk about the voices from the Northeast that are resisting stereotypes of violence and discrimination, and how young people are driving the narrative.

DURBAR HALL 11.15am

JACK THE RIPPER: AN ESTABLISHMENT COVER UP: Writer Bruce Robinson uncovers hidden details of the most provocative murder investigation in British history, and finally solves the identity of the killer known as ‘Jack the Ripper.’

MUGHAL TENT 12.30pm

AFTER THE ANGRY YOUNG MAN, THE TRADITIONAL WOMAN, WHAT: Javed Akhtar explores Bollywood cinema and its protagonists to talk about the iconic figures that can represent our modern day morality.

2.30pm CHARBAGH

MALLIKA DUA: #NOFILTER: The one-woman viral social media sensation talks to Suhel Seth about her life as a full-time “nautanki” and how she came about her brand of entertainment that has taken contemporary society by storm.

5.15pm CHARBAGH

PASSAGE TO AMERICA: C. Raja Mohan, Devesh Kapur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Shivshankar Menon and Robert Blackwill talk about how Indo-American diplomatic relations will shape up under the Trump presidency, especially on areas such as terrorism, climate change and visas.

5.15pm MUGHAL TENT

