JLF 2017 Day 3: Watch out for a mix of star power, mythology, history and more

Day three of the Jaipur Literature Festival promises a mix of filmstar punch with some serious discussions on the economy, history and photography lined up. Here are six sessions you should definitely attend on Saturday:

1. Standing on an Apple Box: Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush talks about her memoirs that chronicle her childhood memories, how it felt to be the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth and the highs and lows of her career and the industry

11.15am FRONT LAWN

2. Brexit: Timothy Garton Ash, AN Wilson, Andrew Roberts, Linda Colley and Surjit Bhalla compare Brexit notes with Jonathan Shainin and discuss the future of Britain that’s not a part of Europe

12.30pm FRONT LAWN

3. Olympus: Devdutt Pattanaik attempts to understand how an Indian reader raised on a steady diet of local myths and legends might respond to classical Greek mythology.

2.30pm MUGHAL TENT

4. The Jaipur Literature Festival Quiz: Famed quizzer Sidhartha Basu brings a special quiz focused on the arts and literature

2.30pm SAMVAD

5. The Dishonourable Company: At the end of the 18th century, a private company used its trade clout and security muscle to subdue and seize an entire continent. How did this happen? Giles Milton, John Keay, Jon Wilson, Linda Colley and Shashi Tharoor discuss.

3.45pm CHARBAGH

6. Writing The Self: What do you go through when you try and capture your life and family in writing? How different is memoir from the autobiographical novel? Bee Rowlatt, Brigid Keenan, Emma Sky and Hyeonseo Lee talk of the difficulty, the challenge and the rewards.

MUGHAL TENT 5.15pm

