JLF 2017 day 5: Don’t miss sessions from the festival’s last day

On the last day of the Jaipur Literature Festival, crowds may have thinned a little, but the lineup of session promises that this edition will go out with a bang, not a whimper.

1. Sandalwood and Carrion: Smell and perfume in ancient India

Professor James McHugh, scholar of Indian cultural history will take the audience through the fragrant history of perfume in the Indian subcontinent.

Baithak, 11.15 am

Read more

2. The Personal and the political

Novelists Manju Kapur and Tabish Khair, both authors of recent works that trace radicalisation, politics, and the interplay of relationships between the protagonists, discuss with illsutrator Ashok Ferrey the inspiration behind the works.

Mughal Tent, 12.30 pm

3. Khwaja Gharib Nawaz: A message of love

Director Imtiaz Ali, writers Reena Abbasi and Sadia Dehalvi and Syed Salman Chishty, spiritual leader at the dargah of Ajmer, discuss the Sufi saints message of love.

Charbagh, 1.40 pm

The crowd at the Jaipur Literature Festival in Jaipur on Sunday. (Prabhakar Sharma/HT Photo )

4. Leonardo da Vinci

Luke Syson, curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, introduced by Neil MacGregor, discusses the fascinating life of the artist, painter, inventor, the ultimate Renaissance man that Leornado da Vinci was.

Baithak, 2.30 pm

5. The Snowden files: Inside story of the world’s most wanted man

Guardian journalist Luke Harding discusses his biography of whistleblower Edward Snowden, living in exile for blowing the lid off the NSA surveillance.

Mughal Tent, 3.45 pm

Read more

6. Debate: Are we living in a post-truth world?

The word post-truth has been bandied about in the wake of Donald Trump’s election. Post-truth poltics is characterised by a discourse where political debates are framed by emotions, not facts. Poet Anne Waldman, writer Ashutosh Varshney, politicians Shashi Tharoor and Kapil Sibal, journalist Luke Harding, economist Swapan Dasgupta, consultant Suhel Seth, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, moderated by journalist Barkha Dutt promise a crackling debate.

Front Lawns, 5.15 pm

Click here for our full coverage of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2017

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more