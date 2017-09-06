 Listen: John Green reads first chapter of upcoming novel Turtles All the Way Down | books$excerpts | Hindustan Times
Listen: John Green reads first chapter of upcoming novel Turtles All the Way Down

Author John Green took to YouTube to offer a sneak peek into his new novel Turtles All the Way Down, ahead of its release in October.

books Updated: Sep 06, 2017 16:48 IST
John Green shared the new video to his YouTube account Vlogbrothers.

In a video posted online on Tuesday, John Green – the author of The Fault in Our Stars – reads the entire first chapter of the book, which comes out on October 10.

“I think all you need to know is that this story is narrated by a 16-year-old girl named Aza Holmes,” he says in the video by way of introduction. “Also it starts with an epigraph from Arthur Schopenhauer: ‘Man can do what he wills but he cannot will what he wills.’”

The novel focuses on Aza, a young woman “navigating daily existence within the ever-tightening spiral of her own thoughts,” according to the plot summary. Also involved are a “fugitive billionaire and a cash reward,” as well as themes of “lifelong friendship, the intimacy of an unexpected reunion, Star Wars fan fiction, and tuatara” – a reptile native to New Zealand, it seems.

John Green shared the new video to his YouTube account Vlogbrothers, which he runs with his brother Hank Green.

