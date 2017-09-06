New book on Andy Warhol showcases seven of the artist’s handmade books. See pics

Before rising to fame as the godfather of Pop Art, Andy Warhol was a skilled and successful commercial artist in New York in the 1950s. To win over clients, he made seven promotional handmade artist’s books for contacts and friends.

The books featured drawings as well as texts, revealing his fondness of shoes, myths, food, good-looking boys, pretty girls and cats.

Decades later, publisher Taschen is releasing a portfolio of the seven books, five of which have never previously been republished.

Titles include Love is a Pink Cake, A is an Alphabet, 25 Cats Name(d) Sam and One Blue Pussy, A La Recherche du Shoe Perdu, In the Bottom of my Garden, A Gold Book and Wild Raspberries.

This large portfolio (15x44cm) of seven illustrated books features an introduction by Warhol scholar Nina Schleif, as well as contemporary illustrations and photographs of Warhol.

Andy Warhol. Seven Illustrated Books 1952-1959 by Nina Schleif and Reul Golden, published by Taschen, will be available in Europe and the USA from September 16, 2017.