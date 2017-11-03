Picture gallery: A Decade with Tigers by Shivang Mehta
A photographer’s take on the rise in the popularity of tigers in the last 10 yearsbooks Updated: Nov 03, 2017 20:04 IST
Tigers are symbolic of the Indian wilderness and the mesmerising stripes have long captured popular imagination. A Decade with Tigers is a photographer’s take on the dramatic rise in the popularity of tigers in the past decade. Powered by social media and an increasing number of photographers interested in documenting the various moods and behaviours of tigers in forests across the country, tigers have been anthropomorphised, with some of them becoming the ‘tiger icons’ of India.
A Decade with Tigers is a unique tribute to the tigers who have played a vital role as ‘brand ambassadors’ of Indian wildlife. The volume chronicles legendary tiger mothers and male tigers of the past decade, as well as their tales of survival, complemented by exquisite images by wildlife photographer Shivang Mehta, who has spent thousands of hours on the field. Also showcased is the singular diversity of Indian wildlife though spectacular imagse of the myriad species that share their home with tigers, photographed in terrains ranging from forests to the plains of Central India.
The book also delves into the changing landscape of tiger photography in India and contains expert opinions by leading nature photographers on the need for creativity and innovation in the photography and portrayal of India’s magnificent national animal.