Rare copy of Mein Kampf signed by Hitler to fetch $20,000 at auction

A rare, personally inscribed and signed copy of German dictator Adolf Hitler’s autobiography Mein Kampf is estimated to fetch $20,000 (approx Rs 1,266,190) at an auction in the US. The front flyleaf of the book is boldly inscribed and signed by Hitler as “Only in battle will the noble man survive! Adolf Hitler on 18/August 1930”.

On the date he signed this book, Hitler was in Cologne in Germany giving a speech promoting the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP) and its slate of candidates for the upcoming September 14 national elections, according to Alexander Historical Auctions in the US.

The book has a blue cloth covering with the gilt NSDAP emblem on it and gilt title on the spine. “Signed copies of Mein Kampf are difficult enough to obtain, copies with such a signed quote are only very rarely seen,” the auction house said.

The online auction starts on September 13.

