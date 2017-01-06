Rekindle your love for books at the New Delhi World Book Fair

Bibliophiles in Delhi, listen up! Expecting to host over 1500 participants from across India, the New Delhi World Book Fair is back with its 44th edition, and we just can’t keep calm. The nine-day-long fair, which is also Asia’s biggest, will have over 2500 stalls showcasing books and reading material in Hindi, English and various other languages. The stalls will not only include Indian publishers but also have over 50 foreign exhibitors joining in. The fair will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Human Resource Development (Higher Education) Mahendra Nath Pandey.

What’s more? You can attend various literary programmes, including seminars, panel discussions, book release functions, meet-the-author sessions, book releases, as well as interactive events and activities for young ones. This is also your chance to stock up on quirky bookmarks, accessories and all the cool stationary that one can hoard. And, if you’re worried about the cash crunch, banking services can be availed at Hall No.19 or at the ATM van stationed at the venue. E-wallets are also welcomed at several stalls.

From fiction to art, pick your favourites at the book fair. (Khushboo Shukla/HT Photo)

Apart from digging into the piles of books, the focus of the event is also to promote India’s rich cultural heritage through live music and dance performances, for visitors to enjoy. While the fair will continue to have all the facilities and events from previous years, the highlight of the fair will be the celebration of NBT’s 60 year journey at Hall No.7, and publishers from India, Germany and France talking about markets, trends and collaborations in a session on January 10, they will also be showcasing their book market scenario at the event. Children can have fun, at Hall No.14, which will play host to various interactions and activities for them.