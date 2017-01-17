Rishi Kapoor on Ranbir: I cannot be a friend to my son

Actor Rishi Kapoor is not known to mince his words. He didn’t do it this time as well when he shared the nature of his relationship with his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

“My father had great reverance for my grand father and I was brought up in the same manner. It so happened that unfortunately it passed on to me and Ranbir. I am not the kind of a guy who is a backslapping father and shares secrets about girlfriends with his son. I am not cut out for that, neither do I want to be like that. That we aren’t like friends is my failure,” Rishi said at the launch of his book, Khullam Khulla, in Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Rishi says while there is love and respect between Ranbir and him, there’s an invisible wall too. “I want this wall between us where I can see you, but I cant feel you. I can’t be that close to him. I know I am wrong and I may have faltered. Ranbir looks at this from a different point of view and I look at it differently. Ranbir feels that when he is going to have kids he is not going to be like me. It’s a generation gap or whatever it is. I cannot be a friend to my son. I was never like that to my father and I cannot be like that to my son.”

Actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh with Hero MotoCorp CMD Pawan Munjal at the launch of Rishi Kapoor's autobiography Khullam Khulla in New Delhi, on Jan 17, 2017. (IANS)

So, does he ever give advice to Ranbir, we ask. “These kids don’t need any advice. They can give tips to us. The youngsters today are more disciplined, and they know how to act. We didn’t know anything. We used to come late on sets and have chamchas. You have to give it to these young actors for being so good,” he says.

