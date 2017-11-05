 Roxane Gay to edit new essay anthology on rape culture. Here’s when you can buy it | books$ht-picks | Hindustan Times
Roxane Gay to edit new essay anthology on rape culture. Here’s when you can buy it

In a tweet earlier this week, The Bad Feminist author shared the cover of a forthcoming anthology, Not That Bad: Dispatches From Rape Culture, which she will be editing.

books Updated: Nov 05, 2017 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent
In August this year, Roxane Gay published Hunger, a memoir in which she wrote about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child and how it affected her relationship with her body.
In August this year, Roxane Gay published Hunger, a memoir in which she wrote about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child and how it affected her relationship with her body. (Photo courtesy: Roxane Gay Facebook)

The Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay announced a new book on Twitter this week. In a tweet, Gay shared the book cover of Not That Bad: Dispatches From Rape Culture, an anthology of first-person essays that she would be editing and writing a foreword for.

The contributors to the anthology include actors Gabrielle Union, Ally Sheedy and writers Claire Schwartz and Amy Jo Burns, among others.

According to the publisher, HarperCollins, Not That Bad will address “what it means to live in a world where women have to measure the harassment, violence, and aggression they face, and where they are ‘routinely second-guessed, blown off, discredited, denigrated, besmirched, belittled, patronised, mocked, shamed, gaslit, insulted, bullied’ for speaking out”.

In August this year, Gay published Hunger, a memoir in which she wrote about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child and how it affected her relationship with her body.

Not That Bad will be out on May 1, 2018.

