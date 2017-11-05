Roxane Gay to edit new essay anthology on rape culture. Here’s when you can buy it
In a tweet earlier this week, The Bad Feminist author shared the cover of a forthcoming anthology, Not That Bad: Dispatches From Rape Culture, which she will be editing.
The Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay announced a new book on Twitter this week. In a tweet, Gay shared the book cover of Not That Bad: Dispatches From Rape Culture, an anthology of first-person essays that she would be editing and writing a foreword for.
The contributors to the anthology include actors Gabrielle Union, Ally Sheedy and writers Claire Schwartz and Amy Jo Burns, among others.
Out 5/1/18 from @HarperPerennial : pic.twitter.com/kVLt8jkSUI— roxane gay (@rgay) November 3, 2017
According to the publisher, HarperCollins, Not That Bad will address “what it means to live in a world where women have to measure the harassment, violence, and aggression they face, and where they are ‘routinely second-guessed, blown off, discredited, denigrated, besmirched, belittled, patronised, mocked, shamed, gaslit, insulted, bullied’ for speaking out”.
And here is the Table of Contents with the incredible contributors. pic.twitter.com/yFOdRR9iWM— roxane gay (@rgay) November 3, 2017
In August this year, Gay published Hunger, a memoir in which she wrote about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child and how it affected her relationship with her body.
Not That Bad will be out on May 1, 2018.