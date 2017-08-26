Take a deep breath. Your life could depend on it

JUST BREATHE Author: Dan Brule

Publisher: Atria / Enliven Books

Price: Rs 404 (Paperback)

What if someone told you that your life was being shaped… by your breathing patterns?

In his book, Dan Brule explores you how can get closer to peak potential by harnessing your breathing.

“You have the most valuable natural resource right under your nose,” as he puts it.

The knowledge he is sharing, the author says, is part of what makes elite athletes, champion martial artists and yogis able to do the astonishing things they do.

Just Breathe, then, offers breathing and meditation exercises and explores what makes them effective.

“Whether you are waiting in a line at the market or stuck in traffic, whether you are feeling scattered, stressed, uninspired, or unmotivated,” the breathing exercises will do wonders, Brule says.

As they reduce stress and anxiety, help you become more mindful, and increase productivity, you will find yourself breathing your way to better health.

Through the book, the author shares anecdotes about why he became fascinated with breathing and made it his career.

He discusses training sessions he conducted with sailors from the US Navy, deep-sea divers, first-aid responders and emergency rescue specialists. Breathing also formed the core, he adds, of the stress and coping programme he designed for the American Red Cross.