The 3-week cure: Book presents 21-day challenge to reverse diabetes

The number of people with diabetes in India is about 64.5 million, second only to China in the ranking for the highest number of diabetics in the world. Renowned homeopath Nandita Shah, in a fresh book, breaks down the real cause of diabetes and outlines a routine that will not just prevent the disease but also reverse it.

The book titled ‘Reversing Diabetes in 21 Days’ is written by Shah, who, apart from her credentials of a noted homeopath, is also the founder-director of Sharan India, an organisation that works towards a diabetes-free India.

The author recalls that when she became a doctor in 1981, diabetes affected 5 % of the adult population in India. She recalls that by the time she completed 34 years of practise, this figure had crossed 30 %. It also struck her that as a young doctor, the diabetes patients she saw were 50 years or older.

“But now, being diagnosed with diabetes in teens is not rare, and diabetes-related problems such as metabolic syndrome, hypertension, hypothyroidism, polycystic ovarian disease, weight gain -- and dreaded ones like kidney failure and retinopathy -- are more common than ever before,” Shah writes in the book.

She also points out that not many doctors suffered from diabetes during her younger days but the case has completely reversed now as there are more doctors suffering from the disease than ever before. “This is ironic,” notes Shah, “We are getting treatment from people who are sick themselves”.

As an experienced doctor herself, Shah maintains that diabetes begins with gradual weight gain, slowly rising blood sugar levels and increasing doses of medicine. The patient, Shah agrees, often feels that there is no way out.

“Contrary to what you hear, there is a cure for diabetes. But to solve any problem, we must understand the cause -- and then remove it. The cause of diabetes is not lack of medication, not sugar and carbohydrates. The cause of diabetes is insulin resistance and/or lack of insulin,” she maintains.

Shah insists that if we can put our finger on the cause of insulin resistance and lack of insulin, diabetes cannot only be prevented but also reduced.

By addressing the cause of insulin resistance and lack of insulin, ‘Reversing Diabetes in 21 Days’ provides a fresh and practical perspective on how to cure diabetes. This book carefully takes into account the Indian context, customs, tastes and thought processes to tailor the best possible step-by-step guide that an average Indian can follow.

