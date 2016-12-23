The city of readers: Delhi declared the most well-read city of 2016

Book lovers in Delhi have more reason to rejoice this festive season. The national capital has emerged as the most well-read city in India for the fourth consecutive year with Bengaluru and Mumbai taking the second and third spot, according to a survey on reading trends conducted by Amazon India.

According to the Annual Reading Trends Report for 2016 conducted by Amazon.in, Karnal, Vadodara and Patna are first-time entrants in the Top 20 list having bought more books than cities such as Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam and Lucknow this year.

Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl emerged as the highest-selling book of this year followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Parts I and II.

The third spot was taken by Norman Lewis’s exam preparation book Word Power Made Easy, while Robin Sharma’s non-fiction ‘Who Will Cry When You Die?’ was at the fourth position.

Josy Joseph's A Feast of Vultures topped the non-fiction category, and Jeffrey Archer's Cometh The Hour the international fiction category.

Under fiction by Indian authors, She Swiped Right into My Heart by Sudeep Nagarkar won the most votes followed by Everyone Has A Story by Savi Sharma. Cometh The Hour by Jeffrey Archer won in the international fiction category.

In Hindi books, Mujhse Bura Koi Nahi by Surender Mohan Pathak won the most votes. A Feast of Vultures by Josy Joseph topped the non-fiction category, and Think and Win like Dhoni by Sfurti Sahare emerged as the winner under the self-help category.

In business, The Rise and Fall of Nations by Ruchir Sharma emerged as the winner while The Kiss of Life by Emraan Hashmi and Bilal Siddiqi was the winner under biographies.

“We at Amazon.in are truly committed to helping our customers enjoy their passion for reading by offering them a wide selection with unique choices across languages, genres and authors,” Noor Patel, director category Management, Amazon India, said.

