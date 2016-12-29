The Sultan of Delhi: Meet the ‘bad man’ of the capital

Straight out of a Bollywood blockbuster–– The Sultan Of Delhi revolves around Arjun who has the air of the Sultans, aptly described by his father’s best friend Iqbal Malik, when Arjun shows little fear holding a gun at puerile age.

We are taken through Arjun’s gripping journey, his growing up in Lahore, the massacre that killed his family, his exile, his refugee days. He then goes on to build a network of his gun business, managing to his outdo rival RP with his sharp witted skills and finally becomes the most influential power broker in Delhi––a person who everyone kowtows to. With references to Hindi Cinema such as the mention of the song from the film Guide, ‘Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna’, to the dialogue ‘Balwant rai ke..’ takes you back in time of the golden era, making the read all the more enjoyable.



The story has an intriguing plot, with stand out moments like his friendship with Bangali, who is gone but yet there and how his relationship pans out with Nayantara, who is the ‘blade and balm’ of his life. Arjun’s son Sudheer as portrayed in the narrative, shows no fear of the system. ‘This is Delhi. No one cares, and even if they do, we can handle them’ is the dialogue which says it all. The abusive language could have been toned down a bit.

Title: Sultan of Delhi

Author: Arnab Ray

Publisher: Hachette India

Price: Rs. 350