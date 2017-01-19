The Travelling Belly: From local neighbourhood to 5 star dining

Foodie or connoisseur, this book penned by popular food blogger Kalyan Karmakar takes you on a ride that you will thoroughly enjoy. Karmakar has spent a lifetime being obsessed with food, and in this book, he takes that obsession and shapes it into a delectable journey that will take readers through the country’s bylanes. He covers the so called ‘urban foodscapes’ and serves as your go-to recommendation guide for it.

From the intricacies of the Bengali mahabhoj in Kolkata and the kebab-laden alleys of Old Delhi to original Tunday in Lucknow and the crispiest kulchas in Amritsar, when Karmakar takes you on this journey, his words command attention (and make you salivate at the same time). Each experience, each little tip is something every reader would be interested in knowing and is presented in a delightful way. The book holds recommendations from master chefs and food writers across India, and has great takeaway for the growing know-all foodies (read food bloggers), but isn’t the most exciting for vegetarians, as most options in the book involve meats. All in all, the book is an easy read and keeps you interested in the material throughout the journey. I wouldn’t like to share much about it, and would urge everyone to at least read it once.