Towards a better frame of mind

How to Unleash the Power of Your Subconscious Mind: A 52-Week Guide Author: Joseph Murphy

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: Rs 299 (Paperback)

If you tend to ignore what your subconscious mind has to say, you should consider the fact that it is more powerful than you know — so you attempt to do so at your own peril.

In How to Unleash the Power of Your Subconscious Mind, author Joseph Murphy explains that it is possible to take the said control, with the right kind of guidance. And the book provides a step-by-step guide.

Murphy is described as an ‘Irish born, naturalized American author and New Thought minister, ordained in Divine Science and Religious Science’. Don’t let that deter you.

He does pick his way through the book with a clear focus on the power of the mind in general and of its subconscious level in particular, and the landscape he paints is a riveting one.

Murphy spends part of the book discussing miracles and the power of prayer; his take on what makes prayer effective.

The book is overall a journey to discovering a better you, a more complete and more effective you, one that can visualise better goals, do it more clearly, figure out which ones you believe in, and aim for achievement of them better.

The author points out that only a tiny number of people achieve their full human potential, and suggests that the rest do not do so because they failed to recognise and harness the infinite power of the subconscious mind.

“By following the guidance offered here, you can stop going through life as a victim of circumstance and become the master of your own destiny,” he says.