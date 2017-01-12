Winds of Winter, the 6th book in the Game of Thrones series may release in 2017

George RR Martin, the author of the famed Game of Thrones book series, has suggested that its much-anticipated next instalment, Winds of Winter, may be released this year, reports Vulture.

Winds of Winter is due to be the sixth book in George RR Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire series, although the Game of Thrones TV show has already overtaken the books.

However fans might not want to get their hopes up just yet.

When answering the comment from fan J Snow on his blog, who asked Martin for even just a snippet of information as to when the next book could be expected, the author admitted that he had said the same thing about a release last year, saying:

“You really think statements like that would make a difference? Ah, you sweet summer child. I have years of experience with this that tells me otherwise.”

“But okay, I will try it your way.”

“Not done yet, but I’ve made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago, when I thought to be done by now.”

“I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year).”

So fans will still have to watch this space, possibly for another year.

