Join the buzz at Suede Gully — an amazing collaboration of street artistes

With 3.5 million views on Facebook and over 3M on YouTube, Suede Gully — a music video produced by PUMA is taking India by storm. Embodying the spirit of street culture, the anthem’s addictive rhythm, powerful performances, and multilingual accents of the collaboration are sure to grow on you. If you haven’t yet, watch Suede Gully — India’s very first collaboration of street artists — right now!

What is art if it doesn’t carve a special place in people’s hearts? Those who have watched Suede Gully would agree.

Launched on November 5, Suede Gully is a one-of-a-kind collaboration that celebrates the true essence of the street. Aligned with PUMA’s legacy of partnering with icons in music, art, pop, and street cultures, the video celebrates the essence of PUMA’s iconic Suede collection. Featuring 8 rappers, 36 dancers, and 7 artists, it transports you to a world where India’s gullies come alive with art that is rich, vibrant, and edgy.

The video, directed by Sasha Rainbow, is set in multiple locations free of frills but steeped in character. Watch out for the artistic sets, right from a local train in Mumbai, to the alleys of Shillong, and the streets in Delhi and Madurai. Behind this brilliant transformation are artists including Shilo Shiv Suleman, Zake, Anpu, and Baadal Nanjundaswamy.

Contributing to the street anthem, composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, is Mumbai-based rapper Divine, Delhi-based hip-hop star Prabh Deep, Shillong-based crew Khasi Bloodz, and Madurai’s Souljour. The anthem itself is a combination of four languages—Hindi, Punjabi, Khasi, and Tamil—a multilingual wonder that will keep you humming all day. Turn up the volume, get grooving, and let it grow on you!

Among the dance crews, solo dancer Mukti Mohan from Mumbai is known for her exemplary skills across varied dance forms. Other hip-hop groups that deliver power-packed performances include Bangalore’s Black Ice, Unity One Crew from the Northeast, and Mumbai’s Flying Machine. Their performances are nothing short of spectacular and the surreal mix of neon lights will make it an experience that you will never forget.

Suede Gully, produced by the legendary sports brand PUMA, represents the essence of their iconic Suede collection. For over 50 years now, they have partnered with stars the world over, be it hip-hop artists, actors, or musicians. The anthem was created to celebrate the spirit of PUMA Suede, recognize street artistes, and support street cultures. Watch it to get a sneak peek into the exciting subcultures of our cities and towns.