Sagoon’s big dream is to create jobs in India and highlight the country’s talent

Sagoon revolves around the social path: Connect. Share. Earn. This home-grown app makes the world a better place to live in by helping people build true connections, share useful experiences, and earn while socializing.

Today, extensive social media usage is creating a lot of problems in our lives. Let’s understand this through the example of Avantika.

Avantika is a 40-something woman, who is unknowingly a victim of blind and thoughtless social media usage. It’s her husband’s birthday celebration and it’s sad that both are glued to their online profiles. “Why are you tagging someone else and why aren’t you commenting on my post,” causes a heated argument between the couple. A nice evening for the two just turned into a social-media driven nightmare.

Cut to Avantika taking her family out for a lovely picnic. But her constant urge to check her notifications distances her from her family and she misses out a fine opportunity to bond with her family in a new way. Do these situations sound familiar to you? We have to admit that there’s a little bit of Avantika in all of us who can’t seem to imagine a life without social media. All this was beautifully depicted at the grand launch of Sagoon mobile app held at The Lalit, New Delhi on January 9, 2018.

Shraddha Kapoor at the App launch (Sagoon.com)

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was the special guest at the launch. While addressing the media, she said, “Sagoon has an emotional connect. The fact you can easily inform your family and friends about your daily activities is awesome”.

The Sagoon mobile app launch event carried the theme of creating a new social world from South Asia. It also aimed at fostering strong cultural and technological relationship among India, Nepal and the US which clearly reflected in their theme logo, comprising a color each from the flags of these three nations. The crimson stands for the vitality and transparent energy of Nepal; the saffron in the logo reflects the courage and sacrifice of India; and the red mirrors valor and bravery of the US.

The Sagoon app is the result of the hard work of the sons and daughters of India who have come together to be the pioneers of social media monetization. According to Sagoon founder, Govinda Giri, India abounds in talent and that was one of the main reasons they established their headquarters in this country. He also said that Sagoon app can reverse the negatives of social media and create a new meaning of social sharing.

Mandira Bedi at the App launch (Sagoon.com)

Simultaneous to the launch, Sagoon launched its third funding round and informed the audience that India can now invest in early stage startups like Sagoon through Liberalised Remittance Scheme of RBI.

In the first two rounds, the company successfully raised $4.8 million from more than 3000 investors. Please visit www.sagoon.com/invest to know more on the co-ownership and investment opportunity.

The Sagoon app is available for download on the Google Play Store. Currently, it works only on Android devices. You can download the app here.