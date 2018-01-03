The Kingfisher Calendar is back with its hottest edition yet

How often can a calendar claim to take everyone’s breath away? For those who came in late, the Kingfisher Calendar has been doing that for years.

Launched in 2003, by the United Breweries Group, this glamorous annual ensemble features the hottest models posing in some of the most exotic locations around the world—from Mykonos and Seychelles to Mauritius and the French Riviera. The man behind the lens is none other than celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar, who never fails to mesmerize us with his creative vision, year after year.

The 16th edition of the calendar, launched on January 1, 2018, promises to set the bar even higher with the entry of four new beauties—Priyanka Karunakaran, Mitali Rannorey, Priyanka Moodley, and Ishika Sharma. Add to that the gorgeous blue waters of the Croatian coast, and you have a combination that is simply irresistible.

After all, what else can you expect when the models are styled by Allia Al Rufai, the lady who is also behind Anushka Sharma’s unique style statement? Complementing her efforts on the photoshoot were international hairstylist Franco Vallelonga and celebrity makeup artiste Kapil Bhalla.

Meet the models

Priyanka Karunakaran: Priyanka has featured in several ad films for brands such as Parachute, Garnier, McDonalds, and Nirav Modi Jewellers.

Mitali Rannorey: A popular face at fashion weeks worldwide, Mitali has modelled for leading designers like Rohit Bal, Tarun Tahiliani, and Manish Malhotra.

Priyanka Moodley: Priyanka has walked the ramp for ace designers like Anamika Khanna, Manish Malhotra, Vikram Phadnis, and Rebecca Deewan, and also featured in Harper’s Bazaar editorials.

Ishika Sharma: A British Indian from London, Ishika has worked for acclaimed brands such as Illamasqua, Schon Magazine, Oddity Magazine, Inayah, Raishma, and Asiana Magazine.

Fun fact: Known to be an extremely prestigious assignment, the Kingfisher Calendar has previously been credited for launching Bollywood actresses and supermodels such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Lisa Haydon, Yana Gupta, and Nargis Fakhri.