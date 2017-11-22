Top finance mantras that doctors should take note of

Compassion, service, trustworthiness, and altruism are principles that adorn the medical profession, often giving it a “noble” halo. The contributions made by doctors to the well-being of the common man is, beyond doubt, exceptional. But, they achieve this after enduring several years of rigorous training and a late start in career.

Financial planning for doctors is different from that of people in other professions as their professional commitments, regularity of income, and age of retirement are not always synchronous with that of engineers, teachers, media professional, and the like. In fact, a doctor would start earning a steady income at the age of 28-30 years, much later than his/her contemporaries who opted for a different profession.

Robust financial strategy helps

Hectic work schedules make it difficult for doctors to focus on money matters and create a systematic financial plan for the future. But it is imperative that one has a vision on his/her financial future, irrespective of what profession he/she is in.

Listed below are four things that a doctor should focus on to safeguard his/her financial future:

1. Purchase an indemnity cover and health insurance

An indemnity cover is a mandatory investment for a doctor as soon as he/she commences practice independently. Doctors are at high risk for financial liabilities arising out of claims for negligence, mistakes, or malpractices. A professional indemnity policy, also referred to as medical indemnity insurance, is unique as it offers the much-needed protection for a busy practitioner. Leading general insurance companies in India such as ICICI Lombard and New India Assurance offer this coverage across a range of premiums.

In addition to an indemnity policy, it is also crucial for a medical practitioner to insure his/her health through an appropriate health insurance plan. Doctors are exposed to several strains of microorganisms and associated diseases; so it is imperative to be adequately protected.

2. Tackle the burden of loans judiciously

We all are aware that the cost of medical education is high, and is consistently on the rise. This is one of the reasons why a doctor usually starts his/her career with a huge education loan. Once he/she is ready to embark on a practice, he/she may have to avail a personal loan for the purchase of equipments, renting a place to establish a clinic, set up laboratory facilities, etc.

Unfortunately, the expenses do not end there. Medical equipments will have to be monitored and upgraded quite frequently. So, doctors should be well aware of their debts and stick to timely repayments of their personal loan EMIs. They should also not borrow beyond their means to avoid the snowballing effect of debts.

Additionally, it is seen that banks offer special rates of interest on personal loans for people in the medical profession. So, doctors should make use of this facility in case they are looking for some extra funds.

3. Understand investment channels

Distributors of investment products often rely on doctors to help them reach their sales figures. Every person in the medical profession should have a basic understanding of the investment market and the schemes that are more profitable than the others. Since money and investments are not part of the discussions they have with people in the fraternity, this can be a major grey area.

If one is not disciplined enough to make prudent investment decisions in equities and debt instruments personally, he/she can consider the purchase of a life insurance plan that provides return on investments. Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) are configured in such a way that the policyholder receives insurance coverage and investment benefits under the same product.

4. Plan for life goals

Doctors generally have multiple professional goals that can go beyond setting up their own clinics. This could include plans for further education to upskill themselves, being associated with a hospital at the top management level, starting a trust, etc. It is crucial to lay out one’s goals and link it to realistic timelines and financial plans. In the mayhem of the daily grind, it is easy to let this out of one’s vision. But this is clearly one of the most effective ways in which one can prepare for a brighter future.

Doctors tend to work till the time they are physically able to. The absence of a clear-cut retirement age is unique to this profession, like several other factors highlighted above. For this very reason, doctors usually do not require a huge amount in their retirement corpus. What they actually need is a robust financial strategy that involves investments in the market, judicious repayment of loans, adequate insurance coverage for the family, and a contingency fund that covers the expenses of the household for a year.

