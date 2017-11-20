Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm

Ever heard of dopamine, a neurotransmitter released by the brain when we experience happiness or pleasure? Popularly known as the ‘feel-good’ chemical, studies show that viewing great works of art also triggers a surge of dopamine. Turns out, the same chemical is released every time we listen to a catchy, foot-tapping number as well.

No wonder, then, that the internet is raving over Suede Gully—a music video produced by PUMA and launched on November 5, this year. Born out of a collaboration of street artists, this video raises a toast to India’s vibrant and subversive gullies and stands by the essence of PUMA’s iconic Suede collection. With over 35K likes, 912 comments, and shared by more than 5.9K people, this anthem is taking Facebook by storm. From celebrities to fans to artists associated with the video, everybody is excited about it. Let’s see who’s been talking:

Mumbai-based solo dancer Mukti Mohan, who is to be thanked for all her thrilling moves in the video, calls the project an ‘unforgettable’ experience.

What happens when you have 30 dancers and me,8 voices,4 languages come together for an unforgettable collaboration?

Indo-American rap star Raja Kumari who supports the movement, celebrates the spirit of hip-hop.

Im really excited for #suedegully to drop today....so incredible to see Indian hip hop thriving! — Raja Kumari (@TheRajaKumari) November 5, 2017

Bollywood actor Disha Patani, known for her stellar performance in the movie, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, heaps praises on Mukti Mohan.

Loving the moves @thisIsMukti in the #SuedeGully! Have you guys heard it yet? pic.twitter.com/81HvtsP33f — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) November 7, 2017

Even cricketers Sushma Verma and Mandeep Singh and anchor Mayanti Langer can’t seem to get enough of it.

Have you heard the anthem of India's streets yet? The #SuedeGully https://t.co/jTvW7wvehy — Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12) November 8, 2017

Watching the #SuedeGully music video over and over again 👌🏻👆🏼🔝https://t.co/9edb9rsAgN — Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) November 8, 2017

Gotta say 🙋🏻 #SuedeGully is one of the coolest music videos I've seen in a long time 👀 https://t.co/3rTjz5lnoq — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) November 8, 2017

Stuck in a traffic jam? You know what to do!

Morning jam for when you’re stuck in a jam but don’t care https://t.co/0aARdWtHrT #SuedeGully — sonaljhuj (@sonaljhuj) November 7, 2017

Love pouring across the border? It sure is incredible.

Featuring 8 rappers, 36 dancers, and 7 artists, Suede Gully is a multi-lingual wonder. The music track, which has been composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, has been sung in four languages—Hindi, Punjabi, Khasi, and Tamil.

In diversity, there is beauty and strength 👌

Shout out to these amazing artists #Puma #SuedeGully 🔥👟 — RAULTURE (@Raulture) November 5, 2017

Turn up the volume, groove to the rhythm and join the artistes in celebrating India’s unique street culture. Watch the video now!