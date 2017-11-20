 Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm | brand-stories | Hindustan Times
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm

Capturing the true essence of Indian streets and gullies, the catchy anthem featuring a medley of artistes, locations and languages has become quite the sensation on social media.

brand stories Updated: Nov 20, 2017 15:20 IST
Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
Featuring 8 rappers, 36 dancers, and 7 artists, Suede Gully is a multi-lingual wonder.
Featuring 8 rappers, 36 dancers, and 7 artists, Suede Gully is a multi-lingual wonder. (Suede Gully)

Ever heard of dopamine, a neurotransmitter released by the brain when we experience happiness or pleasure? Popularly known as the ‘feel-good’ chemical, studies show that viewing great works of art also triggers a surge of dopamine. Turns out, the same chemical is released every time we listen to a catchy, foot-tapping number as well.

No wonder, then, that the internet is raving over Suede Gully—a music video produced by PUMA and launched on November 5, this year. Born out of a collaboration of street artists, this video raises a toast to India’s vibrant and subversive gullies and stands by the essence of PUMA’s iconic Suede collection. With over 35K likes, 912 comments, and shared by more than 5.9K people, this anthem is taking Facebook by storm. From celebrities to fans to artists associated with the video, everybody is excited about it. Let’s see who’s been talking:

Mumbai-based solo dancer Mukti Mohan, who is to be thanked for all her thrilling moves in the video, calls the project an ‘unforgettable’ experience.

Indo-American rap star Raja Kumari who supports the movement, celebrates the spirit of hip-hop.

Bollywood actor Disha Patani, known for her stellar performance in the movie, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, heaps praises on Mukti Mohan.

Even cricketers Sushma Verma and Mandeep Singh and anchor Mayanti Langer can’t seem to get enough of it.

Stuck in a traffic jam? You know what to do!

Love pouring across the border? It sure is incredible.

Featuring 8 rappers, 36 dancers, and 7 artists, Suede Gully is a multi-lingual wonder. The music track, which has been composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, has been sung in four languages—Hindi, Punjabi, Khasi, and Tamil.

Turn up the volume, groove to the rhythm and join the artistes in celebrating India’s unique street culture. Watch the video now!

