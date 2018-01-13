15 chill pills to keep you cold-free

According to Ayurveda, the best time to build year-long immunity is during the cold season – provided you follow the correct nutrition plan. Clearly, most of us eat incorrectly at this time of the year, given how badly we tend to suffer from chest and lung congestion.

Thankfully, Ayurveda provides home remedies to sort out this most painful seasonal problem. Here are 15 routes to a clear chest and lungs this winter.

* Avoid foodsmade of white flour, like bread, biscuits and kulchas. It makes phlegm thick and sticky.

* Avoid processed food, cheese and all pickles.

* Avoid all cold foods at night.

* Avoid hydrogenated fats, especially if you are a heart patient.

* Take steam with a few drops of peppermint oil on a light or empty stomach.

* Drink lots of warm fluids during the day to make the mucous thinner. Try vegetable soup with garlic, or with ginger, as both help decrease phlegm.

* Drink a mix of organic jaggery, a few drops of ginger juice, and some crushed black pepper and long pepper (pippali) in hot water.

* The compound called curcumin in turmeric helps reduce infections. For best results, make hot soups mixed with the juice of fresh turmeric root.

* Onion juice mixed with lime juice, or raw onions with lime juice, eaten with lunch reduce mucous.

* One tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a cup of hot water decreases mucous.

* Gargle with warm salt water to keep the tracts free of germs.

* Avoid artificial and chemical aroma sprays in the house.

* If congested, avoid cleaning or dusting.

* Keep yourself warm.

* If you have a cold, dip your feet in hot water.

From HT Brunch, January 14, 2018

