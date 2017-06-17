5 crazy yoga forms that can be a lot of fun!

Doga

The portmanteau word for dogs and yoga, doga combines the virtue of yoga along with dog cuddles! Now if that doesn’t get you working, we’re pretty sure nothing will.

Beer yoga

Hear hear, for beer yoga is actually a thing! The style essentially includes practising various asanas with and around the beer bottle. Nobody likes passing on an icy cold beer after all!

Pole yoga

A unique and challenging yoga style, pole yoga is no joke and requires the body strength of a serious fitness enthusiast.

Voga

Trying to guess what’s in vogue? Voga, the dynamic blend of yoga and voguing dance form. Exclusively focused on striking a pose, voga is elegant and energetic. Bonus points for playing Madonna in the background while you dance your way into mental peace.

Paddleboard yoga

Imagine being on a paddleboard, amidst the silent sea, practising some of the most calming asanas? Sounds challenging yet beautiful, right? Paddleboard yoga is becoming the new rage because of its empowering and exciting nature. Equally fascinating, it is taking over the world because of the sensational experience it offers.

From HT Brunch, June18, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch