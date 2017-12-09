5 shows you can binge-watch this December

1.Dark

Dark

This just-released thriller is Germany’s answer to Stranger Things. Set in the small town of Winden in southern Germany, the plot begins with the mysterious disappearance of a boy, the second to have gone missing in the space of a few weeks. A creepy sci-fi mystery connecting four families over generations is unearthed.

Watch on: Netflix

2. The Sinner

The Sinner

Jessica Biel gives a riveting performance as a mom who is spending a seemingly normal day on the beach with her family, till she suddenly gets up and in a fit of rage stabs a man. Psychological twists and turns galore with a shocking finale!

Watch on: USA Network

3. Mindhunter

Mindhunter

In the late 1970s, two FBI agents try and get into the damaged psyche of some of the worst serial killers in history to understand why they commit those crimes and thus develop the concept of serial killer profiling. David Fincher directs some of the episodes.

Watch on: Netflix

4. Gypsy

Gypsy

Even though it wasn’t renewed for a second season, this psychological thriller starring Naomi Watts is addictive. The story is about a New York therapist who starts developing intimate relationships with the people in her patients’ lives and soon, descends into a dangerous vortex where her professional life and personal fantasies start to blur.

Watch on: Netflix

5.Stranger Things 2

Stranger Things 2

The new season of this hugely famous supernatural thriller is out. It is set a year later after Will (who’d been abducted by a creature) is rescued, but he still seems to be influenced by entities from that place, and his friends and family learn there is a larger threat to their universe now.

Watch on: Netflix

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch