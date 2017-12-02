6 celebrities share their most memorable 2017 moment

1. An adventurous start

AD Singh, restaurateur

AD Singh

I’m scared of heights, but was on a holiday on New Year with a bunch of sporty friends. On January 1, they decided to go paragliding and I couldn’t say no. Even though I was in a blue funk for half the way down, we landed successfully and it was a great start to the year.

2. A beautiful mind

Ujjwala Raut

Ujjwala Raut, supermodel

I will remember 2017 for being able to be more comfortable in my own skin. I feel that with age comes so much stability, charm, happiness, glory and strength. Also, being a mother and seeing my daughter turn 12 makes everything worth it!

3. Dream come true

Varun Bahl

Varun Bahl, fashion designer

Showcasing Ele Nouveau to the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the Elephant Parade for the conservation of these gentle giants was an honour and dream come true for me this year.

4. Going global

Zorawar Kalra

Zorawar Kalra, restaurateur

I am thrilled with the great strength that has been showcased by Indian cuisine globally. The success of Farzi Café in Dubai and the Michelin stars given to Indian restaurants in the UK and NYC have cemented the position of Indian food as a global tour de force this year.

5. A life-changing holiday

Ryan Tham

Ryan Tham, restaurateur

I went on an invigorating holiday this year to the land of the rising sun, Japan. The culture and energy of the country has inspired me a lot.

6. The American kick-start

Nishka Lulla

Nishka Lulla, fashion designer

Starting the New Year in one of my favourite cities, New York, was what I’ll remember 2017 for. Experiencing snow in this inspirational city was like magic. And, also, I started working on a web series with Disney this year!

From HT Brunch, December 3, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch