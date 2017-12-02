6 celebrities share their most memorable 2017 moment
As we enter its last month, celebs tell us what made this year so specialbrunch Updated: Dec 02, 2017 22:03 IST
1. An adventurous start
AD Singh, restaurateur
I’m scared of heights, but was on a holiday on New Year with a bunch of sporty friends. On January 1, they decided to go paragliding and I couldn’t say no. Even though I was in a blue funk for half the way down, we landed successfully and it was a great start to the year.
2. A beautiful mind
Ujjwala Raut, supermodel
I will remember 2017 for being able to be more comfortable in my own skin. I feel that with age comes so much stability, charm, happiness, glory and strength. Also, being a mother and seeing my daughter turn 12 makes everything worth it!
3. Dream come true
Varun Bahl, fashion designer
Showcasing Ele Nouveau to the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the Elephant Parade for the conservation of these gentle giants was an honour and dream come true for me this year.
4. Going global
Zorawar Kalra, restaurateur
I am thrilled with the great strength that has been showcased by Indian cuisine globally. The success of Farzi Café in Dubai and the Michelin stars given to Indian restaurants in the UK and NYC have cemented the position of Indian food as a global tour de force this year.
5. A life-changing holiday
Ryan Tham, restaurateur
I went on an invigorating holiday this year to the land of the rising sun, Japan. The culture and energy of the country has inspired me a lot.
6. The American kick-start
Nishka Lulla, fashion designer
Starting the New Year in one of my favourite cities, New York, was what I’ll remember 2017 for. Experiencing snow in this inspirational city was like magic. And, also, I started working on a web series with Disney this year!
From HT Brunch, December 3, 2017
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch