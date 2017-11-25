7 new ideas to make the bridegroom look his best

For too long, weddings appear to have been only about the bride. They’ve been about how she looks and what she wears, while the groom – without whom, after all, the whole occasion could not take place – is sort of left in a corner, suited, booted, and unremarked.

But men! It’s now been 17 years into a whole new millennium. Why stick to old gender-based traditions when the wedding is about you too? So dive into the world of groom style with seven looks that’ll put the spotlight on you.

Manu wears a blue jacket with red embroidery by Sunil Mehra, kurta by Shantanu & Nikhil, churidar and shoes by Sabyasachi and maang tika from House of MBJ (Vinod Aggarwal)

Manu wears a sherwani and dupatta by Shantanu & Nikhil and shoes from Woodland. Vesna wears a peach lehenga-choli by Ritu Kumar and jewellery from House of MBJ (Vinod Aggarwal)

Manu wears a floral sherwani, anarkali kurta and shoes by Rohit Bal (Vinod Aggarwal)

Manu wears a draped kurta, straight pants, embroidered dupatta and shoes by Shantanu & Nikhil, and a four-layered polki and pearl necklace from House of MBJ (Vinod Aggarwal)

Manu wears a blue sherwani by Sunil Mehra, dhoti salwar by Rohit Bal and shoes from Woodland (Vinod Aggarwal)

Manu wears a pink sherwani, churidar and shoes by Sabyasachi. Vesna wears a lehenga-choli by Ritu Kumar and jewellery from House of MBJ. Black leather chair from The V Renaissance (Vinod Aggarwal)