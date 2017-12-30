 Abhishek Bachchan’s adorable Instagram shenanigans on this week’s WTF | brunch$boc | Hindustan Times
Abhishek Bachchan’s adorable Instagram shenanigans on this week’s WTF

Here’s what to Watch, Tap, Follow this week

brunch Updated: Dec 30, 2017 20:56 IST
Samreen Tungekar
Your Internet binge for the weekend is sorted
Watch

Planning to update your playlist? The Chainsmokers ft. Charlie Puth - Miss You is the perfect song to add to your list this weekend, especially for a long drive!

Tap

Daughters truly are...... Superstars! #tbt #fathersanddaughters

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Abhishek Bachchan’s social media game is strong. While he slams trolls on Twitter, he shares the most beautiful moments of the Bachchans’ lives on Instagram. Tap his profile (@bachchan) for the cute factor.

Follow

Beatles’ fans, this one’s for you. Follow Beatles Archive (@BeatlesArc) to witness some of the most iconic moments of the band, old pictures et al.

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2017

