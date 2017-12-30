Abhishek Bachchan’s adorable Instagram shenanigans on this week’s WTF
Here's what to Watch, Tap, Follow this week
Watch
Planning to update your playlist? The Chainsmokers ft. Charlie Puth - Miss You is the perfect song to add to your list this weekend, especially for a long drive!
Tap
Abhishek Bachchan’s social media game is strong. While he slams trolls on Twitter, he shares the most beautiful moments of the Bachchans’ lives on Instagram. Tap his profile (@bachchan) for the cute factor.
Follow
Ringo & Paul - The #Beatles pic.twitter.com/voyYY2J1Wy— Beatles Archive (@BeatlesArc) December 29, 2017
Beatles’ fans, this one’s for you. Follow Beatles Archive (@BeatlesArc) to witness some of the most iconic moments of the band, old pictures et al.
From HT Brunch, December 31, 2017
