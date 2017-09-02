An open letter to Samsung’s most expensive phone ever

Dear Note 8,

Welcome to this world. I know it’s taken you a while to get here, and I know that you’ve been brought here with too much expectation on your slim, curvy shoulders. You’ve got so much collateral and direct damage to smoothen over. Your older brother – the Note 7 – had a volatile temper, would lose it over the smallest of things, get into heated arguments with the battery inside and then literally explode. You have to make the world forget about Note 7’s fiery personality and make sure that your father, Daddy Samsung, earns some trust and makes lots of money. Don’t worry. I’m here to make sure that this reputation-salvaging journey you’ve been sent on is a smooth ride.

The new iPhone will be announced soon and this time, Apple won’t play safe. They will be ready to break the bank

You will be compared...

Yes. To many others. First and foremost to the Note 7 itself. People will say that you too will have an explosive nature, you too will be like a hand grenade in a pocket. Tell them that this time Daddy Samsung played safe. They took down your battery to 3300 mAh versus the Note 7’s 3500. They added a ‘8 Point Quality Check’ on the battery and everything else around it, from charging to space, fit and finish. Even if stressed to the limit, you will not explode.

The Samsung Note 7 was pulled back after devices started exploding

Family rivalry

Your greatest comparison will be with another family member – the S8 Plus. People will say that you’re basically an S8 with a stylus. But, you’re different! Very! You’ve got a bigger and brighter screen (6.3-inch, 18.5:9 ratio Infinity Display, Super AMOLED, 1440 x 2960 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5), a really good dual camera (12MP and 12 MP with an optical zoom and optical image stabilisation across modules) and 4K video recording. The killer stylus makes you unique. You’ve added new tricks there too with ‘Write on screen in off mode’ and live message. You have 6GB RAM and that App Pair feature (club two apps to always open together like Google Maps and Music) that I love.

The new iPhone will be announced very soon

Your old rival

Your immediate battle will be with the all-new Apple iPhone. This is Apple’s 10th anniversary for its phone and they will pull out all the stops. The new iPhone will be announced very soon and then the war is truly on. This time Apple won’t play safe, but will break the bank. But don’t worry, you already have some serious features to take on the best of the best. Your screen is the best in the world, you have a 3.5mm headphone jack, you are dust and water resistant to a degree way ahead of the competition and you have that very critical microSD slot. Sadly, you still have that brain-dead positioning of the rear fingerprint sensor. Let’s hope that Apple doesn’t come up with something so extraordinary that it blows you right out of the water.

Note this Note

Sometimes, we have to suffer the sins of our father. Daddy Samsung may have just made you the most expensive phone ever made by them. That’s never a good thing in today’s market. So, make sure they keep you grounded and get people to understand how different and amazing you are. I wish you the best of luck, Note 8. Don’t hesitate to call me if you have any other questions or queries.

Warm regards.

Rajiv Makhni is managing editor, Technology, NDTV, and the anchor of Gadget Guru, Cell Guru and Newsnet 3

From HT Brunch,September 3, 2017

