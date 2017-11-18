And my favourite Mickey Mouse memory is… stars pick the best!

Oh! those ears!

Meiyang Chang

Singer-actor

Meiyang Chang remembers drawing Mickey perfectly in drawing competitions with friends

“Three things about Mickey fascinated me the most: his ears (which are like Disney’s signature), his voice, and the fact that he could talk in Hindi! Of course I didn’t know it was dubbed then. Also, we used to have these drawing competitions with my friends, and somehow, I always drew Mickey perfectly!”

Childhood dreams

Sreemoyee Piu Kundu

Author

Sreemoyee Piu Kundu takes pride in her Mickey pyjamas and cushion

“Mickey Mouse means childhood dreams come true and the comfort of forever and fairy tales. I still lounge in Mickey Mouse pyjamas and wouldn’t part with my Mickey Mouse cushion for the world. I remember my first trip to Disneyland in Florida and dancing with Mickey!”

Sassy mickey

David Abraham

Fashion designer

David Abraham’s associates Mickey Mouse with the musical Fantasia

“I loved Mickey Mouse’s sassy attitude and I appreciated his relationship with all the other Disney characters. In fact, the musical Fantasia (1940) is one of my favourite Mickey memories. It’s such a beautiful musical!”

Mad over mickey

Sanah Moidutty

Singer

Sanah Moidutty confesses her love for Mickey Mouse labels on notebook covers

“I used to draw Mickey’s face on the last page of my notebooks and I remember using Mickey labels on my notebook covers too! I visited Disneyland a couple of weeks back and it was so much fun to see tons of Mickey merchandise and people religiously wearing Mickey-ear hair bands!”

Coffee with mickey

Cyrus Sahukar

Actor

Cyrus Sahukar is the proud owner of a Mickey Mouse cup collection

“I still have my Mickey Mouse cup collection! I grew up with Mickey and I still have my morning coffee in my Mickey Mouse cup. In fact, I’ve become quite possessive of it, I feel.”

