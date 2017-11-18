And my favourite Mickey Mouse memory is… stars pick the best!
To celebrate Mickey Mouse Day on November 18, five stars pick their favourite memory of Disney’s best-loved iconbrunch Updated: Nov 18, 2017 21:41 IST
Oh! those ears!
Meiyang Chang
Singer-actor
“Three things about Mickey fascinated me the most: his ears (which are like Disney’s signature), his voice, and the fact that he could talk in Hindi! Of course I didn’t know it was dubbed then. Also, we used to have these drawing competitions with my friends, and somehow, I always drew Mickey perfectly!”
Childhood dreams
Sreemoyee Piu Kundu
Author
“Mickey Mouse means childhood dreams come true and the comfort of forever and fairy tales. I still lounge in Mickey Mouse pyjamas and wouldn’t part with my Mickey Mouse cushion for the world. I remember my first trip to Disneyland in Florida and dancing with Mickey!”
Sassy mickey
David Abraham
Fashion designer
“I loved Mickey Mouse’s sassy attitude and I appreciated his relationship with all the other Disney characters. In fact, the musical Fantasia (1940) is one of my favourite Mickey memories. It’s such a beautiful musical!”
Mad over mickey
Sanah Moidutty
Singer
“I used to draw Mickey’s face on the last page of my notebooks and I remember using Mickey labels on my notebook covers too! I visited Disneyland a couple of weeks back and it was so much fun to see tons of Mickey merchandise and people religiously wearing Mickey-ear hair bands!”
Coffee with mickey
Cyrus Sahukar
Actor
“I still have my Mickey Mouse cup collection! I grew up with Mickey and I still have my morning coffee in my Mickey Mouse cup. In fact, I’ve become quite possessive of it, I feel.”
From HT Brunch, November 19, 2017
