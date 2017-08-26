Armaan Malik’s rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song is on this week’s WTF
We’ve got the perfect surfing options for youbrunch Updated: Aug 26, 2017 21:53 IST
Watch
Armaan Malik croons to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s masterpiece Tere Bin Nahi Lagda as a tribute on the singer’s 20th death anniversary. As soulful as ever, this song will add a calm to your weekend.
Tap
Shramona Poddar (@mishti.and.meat) is a millennial who moved to Mussoorie after she was bitten by the travel bug. Her posts are ideal for #lifeinspo and her captions will inspire you to pack your bags and travel!
Follow
if you're having a bad day... here's a smiling alpaca pic.twitter.com/MRKUIyPiHn— Baby Animals (@BabyAnimalsPic) July 27, 2017
Animals are therapeutic, but baby animals on this Twitter handle will make your day! Follow @BabyAnimalsPic if you want to just lie back and smile at this alpaca!
Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter
From HT Brunch, August 27, 2017
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch