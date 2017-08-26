Armaan Malik’s rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song is on this week’s WTF

Watch

Armaan Malik croons to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s masterpiece Tere Bin Nahi Lagda as a tribute on the singer’s 20th death anniversary. As soulful as ever, this song will add a calm to your weekend.

Where do I even go? Find me a place That won't make me Feel so low. A post shared by Shramona Poddar (@mishti.and.meat) on Jul 30, 2016 at 1:58am PDT

Shramona Poddar (@mishti.and.meat) is a millennial who moved to Mussoorie after she was bitten by the travel bug. Her posts are ideal for #lifeinspo and her captions will inspire you to pack your bags and travel!

if you're having a bad day... here's a smiling alpaca pic.twitter.com/MRKUIyPiHn — Baby Animals (@BabyAnimalsPic) July 27, 2017

Animals are therapeutic, but baby animals on this Twitter handle will make your day! Follow @BabyAnimalsPic if you want to just lie back and smile at this alpaca!

