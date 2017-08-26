 Armaan Malik’s rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song is on this week’s WTF | brunch$boc | Hindustan Times
Armaan Malik’s rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song is on this week’s WTF

We’ve got the perfect surfing options for you

brunch Updated: Aug 26, 2017 21:53 IST
Samreen Tungekar
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week.
Watch

Armaan Malik croons to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s masterpiece Tere Bin Nahi Lagda as a tribute on the singer’s 20th death anniversary. As soulful as ever, this song will add a calm to your weekend.

Tap

Where do I even go? Find me a place That won't make me Feel so low.

A post shared by Shramona Poddar (@mishti.and.meat) on

Shramona Poddar (@mishti.and.meat) is a millennial who moved to Mussoorie after she was bitten by the travel bug. Her posts are ideal for #lifeinspo and her captions will inspire you to pack your bags and travel!

Follow

Animals are therapeutic, but baby animals on this Twitter handle will make your day! Follow @BabyAnimalsPic if you want to just lie back and smile at this alpaca!

Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter

From HT Brunch, August 27, 2017

