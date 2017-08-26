Ate too much? These healing teas will help you feel better

Did you overdo things this last long weekend? Chances are you did. Four consecutive holidays just call for binge eating and relaxation.

And while the latter has positive after effects, the former can make you feel uncomfortable, lethargic and bloated. To balance the effects of binge eating, try a refreshing herbal tea decoction. This will not only help you detoxify but also reset your metabolism.

Here are three herbal teas that will help you detoxify and rejuvenate yourself.

1. Golden detox tea

Ingredients: A few strands of saffron, some crushed cinnamon, crushed cardamom, seven to 10 tulsi leaves.

Method: Heat four cups of water in a heavy pot and add the cinnamon and cardamom. When the water is hot, add the saffron. Add tulsi at the end. Once the water is reduced to half, pour the decoction into a teapot. Let it stand for a few minutes. Drink it with a teaspoon of organic honey.

Health benefits: Cinnamon helps to control blood sugar, while saffron is a great rejuvenator that builds immunity and gives a glowing complexion. Tulsi helps to detoxify and cardamom is good for intestinal movements. Organic honey, in small doses, is also a detoxifier. Drink this tea in the evenings only as it is slightly warming.

2. Spice cure tea

Ingredients: Fresh turmeric, crushed coriander seeds and crushed ginger.

Method: Same as described for the tea above.

Health benefits: Good for intestinal disorders, digestive problems, food allergies, liver problems, high cholesterol and polycystic ovaries.

3. Mint and peppermint tea

Ingredients: Mint leaves and peppermint leaves.

Method: Boil till the water turns faintly green.

Health benefits: Controls gas and bloating, Crohn’s disease, colitis and other intestinal conditions. Drink this tea regularly to keep your digestive system in good stead. To make the healing more effective, take three tablespoons of fresh aloe vera juice every day on an empty stomach and eat saunf (fennel seeds) after your meals along with a little jaggery.

From HT Brunch, August 27, 2017

