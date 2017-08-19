Best instaphotographs to look out for

Poetic frame

Rafique Sayed (@rafique_sayed)

Nimisha Verma (NV), artist and founder, Home for Artists: “I call Rafique a Sufi photographer because I have never witnessed such powerful art. His pictures are perfection.”

Calm in chaos

Dennis The Prescott (@dennistheprescott)

Nupur Singh (NS), well-known freelance photographer and stylist: “This picture, as most of his pictures, is full of elements! The thing about food styling is that it’s difficult to accomplish a balanced composition with more ingredients and props. But this guy does it right every single time!”

Colours that win

Charli Burrowes (@meohmygirl)

NS: “This woman has come very far from this photograph she took last year, but it still remains one of my favourites because of its simplicity. Just two colours, and look at the magic!”

All the dimentions

Archisman Misra (@poetoftheblack)

NV: “His pictures, which reflect his energy, mesmerise me with their mystic ways. What makes his work stand out is that he’s always open to new ideas and stops at nothing to achieve the best out of what he has. He knows how to create magic with lights and a camera.”

Minimal is more

Peechaya Burroughs (@pchyburrs )

NS: “Just like this picture, the most ordinary things somehow inspire her to create the most extraordinary content. Her work is thoughtful and simple.”

