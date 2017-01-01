Bookies bet on who will be Mrs Salman Khan in 2017

This classic race may be considered the Bollywood Derby. What do bookies in Mumbai do when cricket, and especially the IPL, is not the flavour of the season? They look at Bollywood. And bets are currently being taken on which actress is likely to become Mrs Salman Khan in 2017. There are five names in the reckoning. Buzz is that the English Amy Jackson, who was a hot favourite some time ago, is suddenly not seen around Salman after the Romanian Iulia Vantur returned to his life. Among the also-rans are the actor’s prodigies: Zarine Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Elli Avram. Here are the front runners and the odds that bookies are offering on them:
Iulia Vantur: 25 paise
Amy Jackson: 40 paise
Sangeeta Bijlani: 1 rupee
Katrina Kaif: 2.50 rupees
Zarine Khan: 4 rupees
This is not the first time bookies have made money off Salman Khan. Earlier, bets were being taken and big money was being placed on what the actor’s sentence would be in his respective court cases.
From HT Brunch, January 1, 2017
