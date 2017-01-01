Bookies bet on who will be Mrs Salman Khan in 2017

This classic race may be considered the Bollywood Derby. What do bookies in Mumbai do when cricket, and especially the IPL, is not the flavour of the season? They look at Bollywood. And bets are currently being taken on which actress is likely to become Mrs Salman Khan in 2017. There are five names in the reckoning. Buzz is that the English Amy Jackson, who was a hot favourite some time ago, is suddenly not seen around Salman after the Romanian Iulia Vantur returned to his life. Among the also-rans are the actor’s prodigies: Zarine Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Elli Avram. Here are the front runners and the odds that bookies are offering on them:

lulia Vantur is the front runner in the race to become Salman’s missus (Hindustan Times)

 Iulia Vantur: 25 paise

 Amy Jackson: 40 paise

 Sangeeta Bijlani: 1 rupee

 Katrina Kaif: 2.50 rupees

 Zarine Khan: 4 rupees

This is not the first time bookies have made money off Salman Khan. Earlier, bets were being taken and big money was being placed on what the actor’s sentence would be in his respective court cases.

From HT Brunch, January 1, 2017

