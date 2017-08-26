Bored of mainstream movies? Here are 5 Indie films you could watch!

1. The Invitation (2015)

Should you accept an invitation from an ex? After watching this creepy psychological thriller, you certainly won’t. Will (Logan Marshall-Green) and his partner Kira are invited for dinner by his ex-wife and her new husband. Everyone seems to be getting along – until Will begins to finds things suspiciously strange. And as more wine is poured, a slow lurking menace begins to make its presence felt.

2. The Salesman (2016)

Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti) and Emad (Shahab Hosseini) move out of their apartment and find a place, only to learn it belonged to a prostitute. One evening, Emad comes home to find Rana lying in a pool of blood in the shower.

3. The Lobster (2015)

According to the rules of the city, single folks are arrested and transferred to the hotel, where they are forced to find a mate in 45 days or else are transformed into animals and released into the woods. David’s wife has left him for another man and he is sent to the hotel. But when he escapes and falls in love with a loner, all hell breaks loose.

4. Taxi (2015)

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, convicted in 2010 for anti-Islamic propaganda, makes a ‘road’ film in Tehran with him in the driver’s seat. Taxi documents the inhumanity as well as the comically humane side that people living in Tehran encounter on a daily basis.

5. The End of the Tour (2015)

The film tells the story of David Lipsky (Jesse Eisenberg), a Rolling Stone reporter, who interviews famous writer David Foster Wallace (Jason Segel) on his book tour in Minneapolis. Over five days of interviews, we see the men discuss a variety of subjects, dig into plenty of junk food, have several laughs and some tough ego clashes.

