Brown is the new white!

For rice lovers who need to switch to other types of grain for health reasons, brown rice is a boon. With a nutty flavour and rich natural aroma, brown rice is simply natural whole grain rice with the outer hull or cover intact. White rice is the same grain with the hull, bran layer and cereal germ removed.

While the calorie content of both brown and white rice is the same, the brown variety is a good source of phosphorus, magnesium, selenium, niacin, thiamin, manganese, and Vitamin B6, and is also high in fibre content. These nutrients remain present in the grain because it does not go through the processing and polishing required for white rice.

Ayurveda prescribes rice water (tandulodak) for disorders like leucorrhoea and piles. Brown rice contains more fibre, which benefits people with constipation. If you have a strong digestion, you can eat brown rice throughout the year.

Health benefits

Heart friendly: Brown rice contains a large amount of plant lignans, which are believed to protect humans against various diseases. It also contains magnesium, which helps to maintain a normal heart rhythm.

Manages diabetes: Brown rice has a low glycemic index which reduces insulin surges and assists in the stabilisation of blood glucose levels in the body. It is also rich in fibre, phytic acid and polyphenols.

Antioxidant activity: A comparative study involving white and brown rice has suggested that brown rice exhibits superior free radical scavenging activity, and aids in the prevention of oxidation-mediated diseases such as cancer and coronary heart diseases.

Gut friendly: The fibre in brown rice helps regulate the body’s bowel function, and also brings relief from constipation and colitis.

Cancer prevention: Brown rice fibre has the ability to bind itself to cancer-causing toxins in the body, preventing the toxins from attaching to the walls of the colon, and eliminating them from the body.

In moderation, brown rice is a healthy, nutrient-dense addition to you daily diet. Cook it using a lot of water and soak it overnight before cooking.

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch