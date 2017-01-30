Brunch had the scoop: Samantha Prabhu’s love story sari

In November last year, Brunch’s cover story for the wedding special issue, Love Lehengas, had designer Kresha Bajaj describing her work with brides-to-be on their dream wedding lehengas. The Mumbai-based designer had become a social media sensation after she shared pictures of her own wedding lehenga – the white and gold ensemble included special moments and milestones from her love story, through intricate, embroidered designs on each kali. The jumping dolphins on the hem symbolised the moment she first met her husband, at a protest rally for dolphin culling; the clinking of champagne glasses, the proposal in Maldives; while the palace, the time they recced their wedding venue in Udaipur.

While sharing the stories of other clients she was working with, Bajaj had been hush-hush about a ‘love story sari’ she was designing for a celebrity’s engagement, as she wanted to keep the news under wraps. Turns out, the sari was for Samantha Prabhu, a leading name in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. The actress got engaged to Naga Chaitanya, actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s son, yesterday at a private ceremony in Hyderabad.

Prabhu shared a sneak-peek of her sari on her Instagram today – the picture shows the actress flashing her engagement ring with fiance Chaitanya in the background, and the moment recreated through gold embroidery on her sari.

He put a ring on it 😍❤️ #myengagementsaree #mystory #mywholelife #thankyoukoecsh #cantgetbetter ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:42pm PST

From the pages of my story .. to you with love ❤️ A video posted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

Prabhu had also put up a video of the work-in-progress sari a few days ago, with Alicia Keys and Jay Z’s Empire State of Mind playing in the background. In the Brunch interview, Bajaj had mentioned that New York was special to the couple and she was going to recreate their story through iconic elements like Times Square. “We changed the design a bit from what was originally planned. I’m going to share all the behind-the-scenes details soon,” says Bajaj.

