BrunchReadinglist: 10 books to add to your 2018 bookshelf

1.Small Acts of Freedom – Gurmehar Kaur

A memoir and a deeply personal work, it portrays the story of women from three generations, her grandmother, mother and herself from the years, 1947 to 2017.

Release Date: January 16

2.Keepers of the Kalachakra – Ashwin Sangh

The world of Ashwin Sanghi is very addictive, if you are familiar with his work, this is something you should read. After The Sialkot Saga comes another tale on the time of men who guard the “kalachakra” or The Wheel of Time.

Release Date: January 26

3.The Widows of Malabar Hill - Sujata Massey

Release Date: January 9

In the 1920s India, Perveen Mistry becomes the first female lawyer of the country. This is a richly wrought story of the 1920s multicultural Bombay and a debut of a sharp sleuth.

4.Still Me - Jojo Moyes

After the popularity of Me Before You and After You, Still Me is the third Louisa Clark novel based in New York where she is thrown into the world of super rich Gopniks.

Release Date:January 23

5.Winter – Ali Smith

This book is the second part in the seasonal quartet by the Bailey’s price winner and Man Booker-shortlisted author of Autumn.

Release Date: October 10

6.Feel Free: Essays – Zadie Smith

Insightful, funny and timely, this is what describes Zadie Smith. This book is comprises an unmissable collection of essays ranging from Justin Bieber to who owns the story of black America.

Release Date: February 6

7.Macbeth – Jo Nesbo

When a drug bust turns into a bloodbath, it’s up to Inspector Macbeth and his team to clean up the mess. Plagued by hallucinations and paranoia, Macbeth starts to unravel. He’s convinced he won’t get what is rightfully his.

Release Date: April 5

8.Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture – Roxane Gay

Edited and with an introduction, the New York Times bestselling and deeply beloved author of Bad Feminist and Hunger, this anthology of first-person essays tackles rape, assault, and harassment head-on.

Release Date: May 1

9.Brave – Rose McGowan

This is a raw, honest and a poignant memoir of a no-holes-barred and a rise of millennial icon and fearless activist who is determined to expose the blatant truth of the entertainment industry aka Hollywood.

Release Date:January 30

10.The Flame - Leonard Cohen

This is a collection of the last set of poems by Cohen authored in the last months of his life. The book features lyrics, prose and illustrations. It also offers an unprecedentedly intimate look inside the life and mind of a singular artist and thinker.

Release Date: October 4

From HT Brunch, December 24, 2017

